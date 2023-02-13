COVID could create crisis in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

  • Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about cellphones during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    1/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about cellphones during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alex Murdaugh, right, speaks to his attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    2/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh, right, speaks to his attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alex Murdaugh, right, speaks to his attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    3/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh, right, speaks to his attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Assistant Deputy Attorney General David Fernandez, left, shows evidence to Nathan Tuten, a Murdaugh family friend, during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    4/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    Assistant Deputy Attorney General David Fernandez, left, shows evidence to Nathan Tuten, a Murdaugh family friend, during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Prosector John Meadors, right, objects to Dick Harpootlian's cross-examination during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    5/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    Prosector John Meadors, right, objects to Dick Harpootlian's cross-examination during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alex Murdaugh, left, listens to testimony about cellphones during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    6/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh, left, listens to testimony about cellphones during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alex Murdaugh, left, walks out of the courtroom during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    7/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh, left, walks out of the courtroom during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Belinda Rast, current caretaker for Libby Murdaugh, testifies during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Alex Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    8/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    Belinda Rast, current caretaker for Libby Murdaugh, testifies during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Alex Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • From left, Alex Murdaugh, Maggie Fox, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk while on a break during Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    9/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    From left, Alex Murdaugh, Maggie Fox, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk while on a break during Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FBI special agent Matthew Wilde, front left, is questioned by prosecutor John Conrad during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    10/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    FBI special agent Matthew Wilde, front left, is questioned by prosecutor John Conrad during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens to testimony during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    11/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens to testimony during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FBI special agent Matthew Wilde takes the stand during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    12/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    FBI special agent Matthew Wilde takes the stand during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Attendees listen during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    13/13

    Murdaugh Killings

    Attendees listen during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about cellphones during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Alex Murdaugh, right, speaks to his attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Alex Murdaugh, right, speaks to his attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Assistant Deputy Attorney General David Fernandez, left, shows evidence to Nathan Tuten, a Murdaugh family friend, during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Prosector John Meadors, right, objects to Dick Harpootlian's cross-examination during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Alex Murdaugh, left, listens to testimony about cellphones during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Alex Murdaugh, left, walks out of the courtroom during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Belinda Rast, current caretaker for Libby Murdaugh, testifies during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Alex Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
From left, Alex Murdaugh, Maggie Fox, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk while on a break during Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
FBI special agent Matthew Wilde, front left, is questioned by prosecutor John Conrad during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens to testimony during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
FBI special agent Matthew Wilde takes the stand during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Attendees listen during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
JEFFREY COLLINS
·2 min read

Two jurors in the double murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh have COVID, leaving the future of the proceedings in some doubt as they enter their 16th day Monday.

Judge Clifton Newman decided keep the trial going in the packed Colleton County courtroom after the remaining 10 jurors and five alternates tested negative. They will be tested again on Wednesday. The clerk of court also tested positive for the virus.

Newman said jurors agreed to wear masks. He rejected suggestions from both the defense and prosecutors to delay the trial until that second round of tests Wednesday, reduce the over 200 people allowed to attend the trial each day or order everyone in the courtroom to wear masks other than testifying witnesses and questioning attorneys.

“At the moment, we are going to encourage everyone here to mask up for your own protection as well as the protection of these proceedings and each other,” Newman said.

Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul near dog kennels at the family's Colleton County home on June 7, 2021.

Monday marked the fourth week of the trial and the 13th day of testimony with prosecutors still presenting their case. They called state agents who tested evidence for DNA.

The trial started with six alternate jurors, but is now down to three.

“My only concern is we don’t create train wreck with this jury," said defense attorney Dick Harpootlian, who immediately began wearing a mask.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters said he agreed with the defense that delaying the trial for a few days to make sure COVID isn't spreading is much better than losing so many jurors there has to be a mistrial and three weeks of work is gone. He also suggested limiting the number of people inside the large, century-old courtroom. The trial is being livestreamed and shown on television.

“A little less numbers might be warranted. None of us want to limit anything, but we're in different paradigm. Both of us have a concern about getting this thing to the end without COVID causing it to fall apart," Waters said.

The judge said he would keep all options in mind, but for now the trial will continue without any changes.

“We just have to take precautions as we all do as we navigate through life during this period of time,” Newman said.

Latest Stories

  • Police have uncovered a ring of 17 men believed to have filmed 10,000 women bathing in hot springs across Japan

    The men used equipment like long-focus telephoto lenses and hid in mountainous areas to photograph women bathing in the hot springs.

  • Steve Bannon Ran Up Huge Legal Bills and Stiffed His Lawyers

    Steve Hirsch/Pool via ReutersSteve Bannon—the nativist American media personality who’s backed by a Chinese billionaire—hasn’t paid the lawyers who spent years defending him against an onslaught of criminal charges, according to three sources who spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast.With massive legal bills still outstanding, Bannon is now scrambling to find new attorneys, as he faces a looming trial over the way he scammed the MAGA crowd with a dubious plan to build a privately funded U.S.-Mexi

  • Texas dad convicted of murder in fatal shootings by teen son

    A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son. Richard Acosta, 34, was convicted Friday by a jury in Dallas of capital murder for the 2021 shooting deaths of Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16; and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas. A 15-year-old newly hired cook was injured in the shooting and has recovered. Acosta testified that he did not know his son, Abel Acosta, had a gun or had shot anyone, only that the teenager got into his vehicle and told his father to drive away because someone was shooting.

  • Crossbow attacker who shot friend in the head at point blank range is jailed

    A police spokesman said: 'The fact that this man survived such an ordeal is quite simply a miracle.'

  • Four teenage asylum seekers arrested in connection with alleged rape of schoolgirl in Kent

    Four Afghan boys have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a school in Dover.

  • RCMP releases sketches, description of rural Sask. homicide suspects

    RCMP have released forensic sketches and descriptions of suspects they believed were involved in a break-and-enter that ended with a man fatally shot and a woman injured Friday morning. Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called to a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask., shortly before 4 a.m. CST for a break-and-enter and a suspicious death, according to police. Investigators determined that a man who lived at the house and was shot and killed,

  • An Alberta village's only Black resident remembers its African American roots

    "My name is Vant Hayes and I'm the only Black one left out here." Hayes, who says he's 88-years old or "somewhere around there," represents the end of an era in the village of Breton, Alta. 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. His grandparents William and Mollie Hayes and their children moved to the area from Oklahoma in the early 1900s as part of the Great Migration of Black settlers from the United States, lured by the promise of free land and a better life. An increase in discrimination in t

  • Man dies after cops restrained him on the ground, ignored his warning of 'heart problems' and used stun gun on him, video shows

    Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at the hospital Jan. 17, about an hour after police say he was tased three times and handcuffed by Raleigh officers.

  • Woman looking for her cat finds human remains in burned building, Oklahoma police say

    The building was set on fire months ago, police said.

  • 4 city inspectors slain at Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort

    The tortured bodies of four municipal employees were found Saturday stuffed into a vehicle in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said identified the victims as city employees, but gave no additional details. Playa del Carmen has long had a problem with illicit businesses, drug sales at shops and beach front restaurants taking over the beach zone.

  • Candace Cameron Bure addresses cancel culture after Great American Family controversy

    "We are always stronger together."

  • Georgia judge to release parts of report on Trump's efforts to overturn election

    (Reuters) -Portions of a Georgia special grand jury's report on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election should be publicly released, but any recommendations on criminal charges will remain sealed for now, a state judge ruled on Monday. The panel's findings, which have remained sealed since the final report's existence was disclosed in January, could potentially serve as the basis for a prosecution of Trump or his associates who attempted to reverse Democratic President Joe Biden's statewide victory. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said in the order that three parts of the report would be released on Thursday: the introduction, the conclusion and a section in which the grand jury "discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath."

  • Russian inmates only had to march a few yards to be considered fit enough to fight in Ukraine for the Wagner Group, 2 captured fighters say

    The Wagner Group's physical selection process was so basic that they accepted "almost everyone," one of the fighters said.

  • Turkish man celebrates mother being rescued from earthquake rubble after 177 hours

    Punching the air and crying out to the heavens, a young Turkish man celebrated after his mother is rescued from a collapsed building.

  • Turkey earthquake rescue continues almost 150 hours on: 'You are a miracle'

    A seven-month-old baby and 12-year-old girl are among those pulled from the rubble.

  • Priest killed in Mexico, threats force concert to cancel

    A priest in western Mexico has been shot to death, the eighth killed under the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center identified the priest as Rev. Juan Angulo Fonseca. The center said Sunday that eight priests, including Angulo Fonseca, have been murdered during the current administration, which took office in December 2018.

  • Union: Fired EMTs didn't get enough info in Nichols response

    The head of a union representing most of the Memphis Fire Department said three employees who were fired after the death of Tyre Nichols weren’t given enough information as they responded to the call for medical help. Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association, also wrote in a letter to city councilmembers that information was withheld from those first responders by people on the scene. Nichols, who is Black, was beaten by Memphis police after he was pulled over Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation.

  • RCMP make booze busts after Manitoba Indigenous leader calls for action on alcohol trafficking in First Nations communities

    Manitoba RCMP announced two arrests this week related to alcohol trafficking in First Nations communities, and the arrests come just one week after one Indigenous leader accused RCMP of not doing enough to crack down on illegal alcohol sales in First Nations. In a media release Wednesday, RCMP confirmed a woman from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) was arrested in late January after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the community and found an “undisclosed quantity of liquor, numer

  • With homelessness surging, N.L. Housing minister says province 'should have been more prepared'

    One week ago, a paper sign taped to the glass of a bus shelter in downtown St. John's created a firestorm for the city's bus service. It told users the shelter would be torn down, but offered no further explanation. The ire stemmed from the subtext. The bus shelter was steps from a homeless shelter and had been used by people sleeping rough or looking to escape the elements while they waited for a bed to open up at night. At the urging of city council, residents and the minister responsible for

  • MPs threatened me over gay marriage, says Archbishop of Canterbury

    The Archbishop of Canterbury claims he was “threatened with parliamentary action” in an attempt to “force same-sex marriage” in the Church of England.