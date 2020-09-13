Covid confusion and Brexit betrayals: is this any way to run Britain?

Late on Wednesday afternoon Boris Johnson addressed the nation from Downing Street, flanked by Union Jacks. It was a familiar scene, but he had a new, serious message. Coronavirus cases were rising fast across the UK, doubling every seven days. Public health officials from all corners of the country had reported horrifying rises, particularly among the young. Schools had re-opened in England ten days earlier. The government was urging people back to work. And university campuses were beginning to fill up for the new academic year. Ministers and Public Health England knew that within days, Covid-19 cases could be rising much faster still and that hospital admissions could soon be on a rapid upward curve, as they already were in France and Spain.

The Prime Minister had been stung by accusations that he had acted too late to prepare the country and curb the spread of the virus back in March, and he would not allow such criticism to be made again. New limits would be introduced on the size of gatherings, and the full force of the law would be used to enforce them. “In England from Monday we are introducing the rule of six,” he said. “You must not meet socially in groups of more than six and if you do you will be breaking the law.” Those who disobeyed the orders, he added, could be fined or even arrested.

But Tory MPs were anxious and many parliamentarians in both the Commons and Lords saw great irony in this Prime Minister’s insistence on complying with rules. Other MPs were fuming that they had not been allowed to debate the new Covid restrictions, about which the media had been informed first. They felt ignored and overlooked as well as worried. One senior Tory MP, Desmond Swayne, had risen in the Chamber earlier on Wednesday to complain that bypassing parliament was completely unacceptable in a crisis like this – a view shared by a clearly incensed Speaker Lindsay Hoyle. What could possibly be done “to restrain the Government’s ability to govern by order without debate?” Swayne asked.

The spike in Covid-19 cases was not, however, the only crisis besetting Johnson, his ministers, the Tory Party and the country, as he rose to speak. The week past has been one during which two huge but unrelated problems have coincided, intersected and fed off one another.

Brandon Lewis confirmed to the Commons that Britain would be breaking international law "in a very specific and limited way". Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA

The other concerned Brexit, which has shot back to the top of the agenda as the end of the transition period on December 31 approaches. After four and a half years of often fruitless post referendum negotiations with Brussels, they resumed on Monday amid talk of deadlock and the rising likelihood of an economically disastrous No Deal outcome.

Behind the scenes in Downing Street, however, the three prime Tory movers behind Brexit, Johnson, his most senior aide Dominic Cummings and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove had hatched a new plan, a gambit that would see the UK break with parts of the Withdrawal Agreement that Johnson had signed so enthusiastically back in January (he had described it then as a “fantastic moment”). There were problems, they had belatedly realised, that related to provisions in the Northern Irish Protocol which could impede the free movement of goods across the Irish sea. Reading from a written note, which proved his words had been prepared, approved and cleared at the top, the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis stunned the Commons on Tuesday, admitting that ministers would use the internal market bill, which has its second reading in the Commons tomorrow to make the changes, which were so important that they would be required to break the law to put things right. “Yes, this does break international law in a very specific and limited way,” Lewis said. “We’re taking the powers to disapply the EU law concept of direct effect … in a certain very tightly defined circumstance.”

