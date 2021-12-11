A Covid Christmas: top scientists on how they will navigate party season

Covid experts explain their personal approaches to festive gatherings in face of Omicron





As Omicron cases are on the increase and a new wave threatens to overshadow Christmas, the scientists working on Covid are also making calculations about which of their own festivities to go ahead with and which to scale back.

Prof Jennifer Rohn, cell biologist at University College London

I was supposed to be flying to the US, but the airline cancelled the flight and the town is in total lockdown, so the agonising decision about whether or not to risk it was taken neatly out of my hands. I find I’m relieved to be grounded at home, given the current uncertainties about the impending Omicron wave.

Unfortunately, the university cancelled all work parties, and the usual personal invitations haven’t materialised this year. This weekend, my book club is meeting up in a pub for Christmas drinks. I was wavering about whether or not to attend until I saw the latest results for how well the Pfizer booster fights Omicron – which makes me think I’m going to chance it.

We are looking forward to seeing a Christmas play in the West End. I haven’t been to the theatre since before Covid times and I’m so relieved that plan B hasn’t scuppered this.

This year we plan to keep our holidays mostly in the immediate family, though we expect a few flyby visits from some relatives. We’ve been so busy and stressed for so long that the thought of just being together enjoying all the Christmas rituals and food is strongly appealing. As is lounging around in my jim-jams working through the stack of novels that have been gathering dust on my bedside table all year.

Prof Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London

We cancelled our university and Zoe [app] Christmas parties, which was disappointing, but I’ve still been socialising. I had a celebration day out at Windsor Castle last week to get my OBE from last year. I had to get a lateral flow test within a few hours of meeting Charles and there was lots of social distancing and mask-wearing. Afterwards, I had a night at the opera and a meal with the four of us. I’m meeting my brother and his family – again doing lateral flow tests that morning and checking that nobody has any cold-like symptoms. We’re trying to socialise in small groups.

Over the holidays, I’m planning to go to the Spanish Pyrenees to do some walking and skiing. At the moment Spain has very low levels – about 10 times lower than the UK. But there’s always that worry travelling at the moment. Until you’ve arrived, you’re thinking, will I catch Covid before I go or will they suddenly change the regulations? I’m looking forward to having a few days off and not talking about Covid. It will be time to turn off the mobile phone and not look at the news for a couple of days.

Prof Eleanor Riley, immunologist at the University of Edinburgh

I’m staying close to home in Edinburgh for the duration of the holidays and not planning to attend any particularly large or loud parties. A few friends at home or in the pub will be the limit, I expect. We’re not having any extended family gatherings, it will be just immediate family and a friend or two. I’m looking forward to hunkering down in front of the fire, catching up on some great books and films I missed during the year and, with a bit of luck, some crisp walks in the winter sunshine.

Prof Neil Ferguson, epidemiologist at Imperial College London

I always have a small Christmas. I was hoping I could see my parents over a holiday season for the first time since the pandemic started. Now somewhat weighing that up at the moment. At Imperial College, we’ve now stopped Christmas parties. It’s a decision I support here, but people make their own judgments about what is appropriate. All [my parties] have been cancelled.

Contact rates over the Christmas period are generally much lower than they are either side of the Christmas period – people, children, are not in school people are not in work. Whether people have relatives around for Christmas lunch will not make an enormous difference. If lots of people have wild parties that may make a difference. I think people can be sensible and judge the risks.