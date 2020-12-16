COVID expert's warning of 'unique factor' that makes Christmas more dangerous

Shoppers on Regent Street in central London. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)

With the government resisting pressure to scrap the easing of regulations this Christmas, a coronavirus expert has explained what makes the festive season more dangerous.

Ashley Woodcock, a professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Manchester, has already called on the government to replace a family Christmas with a “designated day” of celebration next year.

Now, Woodcock has warned that people pass coronavirus around “within their peer group” – and that Christmas is “uniquely designed to mix young and old”.

He said: “This will bring severe disease and death to the elderly (much greater than meeting within peer groups).

“This would be an avoidable catastrophe… just in time for New Year.”

A 'Stop the spread of coronavirus' sign seen in Covent Garden. (PA)

‘Personal judgement’

Woodcock’s warning comes as the government plans to press ahead with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas even though it will lead to an increase in the infection rate.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said this morning that it would be up to people to make a “personal judgement” whether they wanted to meet up with vulnerable family members over the holiday period.

He suggested that some people may decide to “keep it small” and put off larger gatherings until the spring, saying: “Easter can be the new Christmas.”

Differing stances

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove is resuming talks over the plans for up to three households to mix between 23 and 27 December with leaders of the devolved administrations.

A UK government source has acknowledged the four UK nations may take differing approaches, but insisted there would be no change in the law in England.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, however, argued that there was a case for reducing the planned freedoms to combat a rise in infections and indicated she could break with the four-nation approach.

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford told the Senedd “the choice is a grim one” but said the current plans were a “hard-won agreement” and that he would not put them aside “lightly”.

‘Recipe for catastrophe’

It comes after two leading medical journals warned an easing of restrictions would “cost many lives”, while the British Medical Association (BMA) echoed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in demanding an urgent rethink.

On Tuesday, the British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal published a rare joint editorial warning that the easing was “another major error that will cost many lives”.

The BMA backed the warning, saying the combination of a third wave in the new year and the typical winter pressures were a “recipe for catastrophe”.

BMA council chairman Chaand Nagpaul said: “Now is the time to for everyone to continue to follow the rules and guidance until the vaccine can be rolled out to protect many more of us and allow us to mix freely once more.”

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, also said the easing was a “bad idea” and that people needed to be “incredibly cautious”.

“I think, to avoid the preventable deaths that we’re going to have in January as a result of this, we shouldn’t be doing it, but if we do do it then I think we need to do it in the most modest way possible,” she told BBC Breakfast.

Boris Johnson has resisted calls to scrap the relaxation of Christmas rules. (PA)

Professor Graham Medley, a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the impact of the relaxation was “really uncertain”.

“There are two things happening over the period: one is that most workplaces and schools are closed, so that will result in reduced contact,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“On the other hand, if we all mix together and have a normal Christmas then we know that in a normal year most respiratory diseases and hospital admissions increase after Christmas anyway in a non-COVID year, so there’s clearly a risk, but it really very much depends on what people do.

A Tier 2 High Alert sign the High street in Winchester, Hampshire. (Getty)

“It’s very hard to predict and say ‘oh yes, this is going to be a disaster’ or ‘nothing is going to happen’ because it really does depend on what people decide do.”

A snap YouGov survey of 3,856 adults found 57% believed the plans should be dropped and the current rules remain in place during the festive period.

Some 31% said the easing should go ahead as planned, while 12% said they were unsure.

