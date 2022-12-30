Covid in China: WHO calls on Beijing to strengthen its response

A patient with Covid-19 waits in a hallway at a hospital in China's northeastern city of Tangshan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Chinese officials to share more real-time information on Covid in the country.

It comes as Covid infections surge across China following its decision to relax its zero-Covid policy.

During a meeting on Friday, WHO officials called for more data on hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths.

It also called for more data on vaccinations.

Several countries have announced they will be screening travellers from China after cases surged this month.

The United States, Spain, France, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed Covid tests for travellers from China.

And passengers arriving in England from China will have to provide a negative Covid test before they board a flight, ministers confirmed on Friday.

"WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation... and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60," the UN health agency said in a statement after the talks.

The agency "expressed willingness to provide support on these areas, as well as on risk communications on vaccination to counter hesitancy".

It also "stressed the importance of monitoring and the timely publication of data to help China and the global community to formulate accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses".

WHO's technical advisory group on the evolution of Covid-19 is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday. The agency said it has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that it "needs more detailed information" to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the Covid situation in China.