‘Take that, COVID!’ CBS4 Miami anchor Eliott Rodriguez documents his nine-day battle

Positive, er, negative, COVID news out of Miami: After more than a week of feeling under the weather, CBS4 News anchor Eliott Rodriguez finally doesn’t have COVID anymore, the journalist announced on Facebook Friday.

Earlier this week, the TV journalist updated his followers about the state of his health.

“Sore throat is gone! Flu symptoms for the most part are gone,” said his post. “Still have a runny nose and occasional cough. Need to continue resting and hydrating to build up my strength.”

Rodriguez also posted another picture showing how he was handling work-from-home newscasting, with a tripod, light kit, mic, monitors and other equipment that was now in his house.

In the comments section, the news vet responded to a question asking how he contracted the virus, saying he had a “hunch” but wasn’t certain.

On Friday, good news. Rodriguez’s first negative home test came through early in the morning; the second test 12 hours later, the same result.

“Negative!” he wrote, holding the home test while smiling. “Take that, COVID!”

Rodriguez said he will detail his nine-day Covid journey on his Friday evening newscast.

The Emmy winner isn’t the only small screen news personality battling the virus that continues to sweep the country, and world.

WSVN anchors Belkys Nerey and Craig Stevens both contracted COVID. Stevens has since returned to work; on Friday, Nerey retweeted the Miami Herald article and announced she had tested negative.

Even better news: The “Bite with Belkys” host’s sense of taste and smell had returned, as per her Insta Stories, which showed her taking a walk outside.

“The Covid fatigue is real, whoa!” Nerey told her followers. “I’m out here on a walk trying to fight if off. Pero [bleep]!”