COVID cases are up in some Triangle counties as world watches South African variant

Heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, weekly COVID-19 cases were trending upward in some Triangle counties over the past seven days, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Wake County, 1,322 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past seven days, as of Nov. 23. That was an increase of 18.4% from the previous week.

The case rate in Wake County stood at 119 per 100,000 residents, a rate that the CDC considers a high-risk of community transmission.

However, Wake continues to have some of the highest vaccination rates in the state, with more than 76% of residents over the age of 12 being fully vaccinated. The CDC said that deaths in the county from COVID-19 have been “suppressed.”

Weekly cases in neighboring Johnston County were up 7.6%, according to the CDC. The case rate in Johnston is 161.5 per 100,000 residents.

Overall, North Carolina had a case rate of 120.7 per 100,000 residents over the past week, the CDC reported. North Carolina’s case rate per 100,000 residents was the 40th highest in the country, as coronavirus cases appear to growing faster in the Midwest and the Northeast than the Southeast and West Coast.

The increasing case rate comes as booster shots continue to be encouraged. Individuals who received their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago are now eligible for a booster, while those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are eligible.

Booster shots are now being offered to all adults in Wake and Orange counties, as of this week, The News & Observer reported.

Cases in the Western Triangle, on the other hand, continued to follow a downward trend.

In Durham County, weekly cases were down 8.1%, and in Orange County cases were down 11%. The case rates per 100,000 residents in those counties is 88.7 and 65.3 respectively, a level which the CDC considers to lead to a “substantial” risk of community spread.

Earlier in the week, Orange County reiterated its commitment to an indoor mask mandate, which applies to anyone over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status.

The county, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, said its mask mandate would stay in place until at least mid-January.

“In 2020 we saw a spike in cases after Thanksgiving and another large spike in early January,” Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart said in a statement. “We know that masks are incredibly effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Please remember that the No. 1 way to protect yourself and those around you is to get vaccinated.”

While it remains to be seen whether another spike will occur this year, scientists and governments are once again monitoring a new variant of COVID-19.

On Friday, a new variant out of South Africa, which received the designation omicron from the World Health Organization, sent stock market prices crashing and led to the banning of flights out of South Africa to many countries, The Washington Post reported.

The variant was only recently discovered, scientists warned, and there is no evidence that it is more contagious or that it has the ability to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, The New York Times reported.

On Friday, the U.S. said it would begin to restrict travel to and from South Africa and several other southern African countries beginning Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Already, the U.K., France, Germany, Israel and several other countries have halted flights from South Africa.