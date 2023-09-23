COVID cases rising in SC. Here’s where to get the latest vaccines and tests

Cases of COVID-19 have continued to climb in South Carolina, the latest reports show.

Hospitalizations of the virus have steadily risen over the last six weeks across the state and the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data shows there were 20,538 COVID-19 hospital admissions in the U.S. through the week ending in Sept. 9, a 7.7% increase from a week earlier.

SC COVID hospitalizations

According to CDC data, South Carolina COVID cases have steadily risen since the beginning of August. The Medical University of South Carolina recently had its highest rate of COVID hospitalizations since January, according to a recent press release. However, rates have not approached the pandemic levels of previous years.

“I don’t think this wave is anywhere near over based on historical patterns,” Dr. Mike Sweat, head of the MUSC COVID tracking team, said in the press release. “Based on three years now of seeing the patterns, we’re probably going to see this go up and peak sometime next month and come down in November. And then shortly after the holidays and the cold weather hit, I think we’re going to potentially see another wave.”

Below are the rates of South Carolina hospitalizations, according to CDC data.

Week of Aug. 5: 161

Week of Aug. 12: 246

Week of Aug. 19: 246

Week of Aug. 26: 316

Week of Sept. 2: 373

Week of Sept. 9: 373

A chart showing COVID hospitalizations in South Carolina.

On the county level, most counties in the state had a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations the week of Sept. 9 compared to the prior week. For instance, Richland County hospitalizations rose 1.5% week over week. Charleston County had a 7.1% jump in hospitalizations week over week. To view a map that lists COVID hospitalizations for every county, click here.

COVID vaccines

To find a COVID vaccine in South Carolina, click here.

To schedule a COVID shot at CVS pharmacy, click here.

To schedule a COVID shot at Walgreens, click here.

MUSC announced that it had recently received new COVID vaccine boosters. Unlike the past vaccines, which targeted two strains of COVID, the new ones go after a single strain, MUSC states. And despite the targeted approach, the Food and Drug Administration notes that the boosters should also help protect people from other variants that are circulating.

Story continues

Sweat said vaccination reduces the odds of something a lot of people don’t take into consideration — developing long COVID.

“Six percent of people who get a COVID infection have lingering symptoms defined as long COVID, and a quarter of those people have symptoms that significantly limit their daily activities,” Sweat said. “It’s not an everyday thing, but it’s enough of a worry that people don’t want this to happen. Some people’s lives have been almost ruined by this.”

COVID testing

For those wanting a free COVID test in South Carolina, there should be plenty still available. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced in May it had refreshed its stock of iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid tests. The new kits feature expiration dates good through the start of 2024 and are available for free at most DHEC health clinics.

Appointments are unnecessary. Just walk in and ask someone at the front desk for tests.

To see which locations have tests near you, click here.

“At-home COVID-19 test kits are one of the best ways to detect COVID-19 infection early,” DHEC states. “Test results using the iHealth kit are available within 15 minutes.”