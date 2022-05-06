COVID cases are climbing as California schools head into prom season. Here’s how to stay safe

Sawsan Morrar
Prom season is here and at least six Sacramento-area schools have reported significant upticks in COVID-19 infections within two weeks of holding large school dance events.

Schools could not definitively determine where transmissions took place, due to “high numbers of overlapping social and school contacts,” according to Sacramento City Unified officials. But health officials said that precautions will help prevent spread.

Here are some useful tips that could help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at proms and dances.

Hold the prom outdoors

California Department of Public Health officials strongly recommend that events such as prom be held in outdoor spaces.

Dr. Dean Blumberg, professor and chief of pediatric infectious disease at UC Davis Health, acknowledged that that could be difficult depend on the weather.

But “indoor gatherings are higher risk,” read the playbook document released by the state. “If food is being served, consider serving outdoors, especially since masks can’t be worn while eating or drinking.”

“It’s hard to socially distance at a gathering like this, that’s not the point of it,” Blumberg said.

Check with vendors and staff members

Large events require additional resources, such as caterers, waiters and companies that help with setting up a venue. Schools can help ensure that vendors and staff they are working with are taking protective measures and protocols to ensure they are preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Vendors should be masked, and they should monitor their own health, and stay home if they are sick or show symptoms, according to state recommendations.

Venues should also consider making masks available to all attendees, staff and vendors upon request.

Wear masks

While masks are no longer mandatory at schools or statewide, the state encourages them in large gatherings like school dances.

Schools can still mandate masks “if local conditions warrant,” according to the state public health department.

And Blumberg acknowledges that students are likely to remove masks “if they are dancing, breathing heavily or having refreshments.”

In general, people do not need to wear masks when they are outdoors, but since most proms and dances are being held in indoor facilities, the state recommends effective masks like KN94s or KN95s.

But masks don’t offer the most fashion forward styles, and may not mesh well with one’s prom outfit.

Two years into the pandemic, there are plenty of fashionable options online that could be worn over a surgical mask or KN94 mask.

Students and chaperons can choose from glittered masks, sequins masks, or plain black masks to match formal suits.

Get your vaccines and your booster

Some schools are asking students to provide vaccination records or proof of a negative COVID test.

Schools should consider a vaccine verification program that requires all people to participate prior to entry. The program should not include at-home tests, where students and volunteers provide their results, according to the state.

“The vaccination rate is still lagging for 12 to 17 year olds. I wish it was better,” Blumberg said, adding that about 60% of teens in Sacramento County have both doses of the vaccine.

For students who aren’t vaccinated, they likely had the infection already in recent months when Omicron was surging, Blumberg said.

Organizers should also consider “appropriate timing of negative test results” to show proof that attendees are not currently sick with COVID-19. Attendees should be given 2 days for PCR tests and 1 day for antigen tests.

