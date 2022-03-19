New Covid case numbers across Australia rise by 37% in a week as Omicron subvariant takes hold

Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

The number of new Covid infections across Australia has risen by 37% in a week, linked to the more transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.

Australia has recorded 295,146 new Covid-19 cases in the past week, surging by more than a third compared with 215,701 cases the previous week, according to data from the tracking site Covid Live.

Case numbers for the virus remain relatively high after the new Omicron subvariant was detected, with 46,422 new infections recorded nationally on Saturday.

There were 28 Covid-related deaths reported around the country on Saturday, with 12 in NSW, 10 in Queensland, four in Western Australia and two in Victoria.

They came as the federal government announced a $75.5m support package for travel agents hit hard by Covid restrictions.

Following the reopening of state and international borders, a new program will offer targeted assistance to agents and tour arrangement service providers. The funds will be directed towards helping travellers rebook trips using existing Covid-related credits.

Dan Tehan, the minister for tourism, said the package would boost the industry’s bid to rebound from the downturns triggered by the pandemic.

“Australia’s tourism industry is bouncing back, with international and state borders now open and a date set for the resumption of cruising,” he said. “Confidence is growing, Australians are booking holidays with their travel credits and our travel agents are in demand.”

The new assistance will be made up of grants of between $7,500 and $90,000, based on previous turnover levels with applications to open on 29 March.

The package comes just days after the commonwealth announced international cruise ships would be able to dock in Australia again from 17 April.

NSW reported 19,060 new cases on Saturday. The NSW health minister, Brad Hazzard, warned last week that modelling showed cases in NSW could double within four to six weeks as a result of BA.2.

Case figures in Victoria and Queensland were 7,847 and 7,120 respectively.

Western Australia recorded 5,838 new cases. The state’s premier, Mark McGowan, said on Thursday that WA was likely just a few days from its Omicron peak.

South Australia recorded 3,724 cases on a day voters headed the polls. The caseloads in Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory reported on Saturday were 1,479 news cases, 1,122 and 232 respectively.

Earlier this month, the federal health minister, Greg Hunt, flagged the possibility of Australia’s vaccine advisory group recommending a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for those over 65 ahead of winter.

Commonwealth data shows that one in three eligible people are still yet to receive their third booster.

With Australian Associated Press