COVID Cannot Stop Shravan From Rescuing Chennai’s Abused Animals

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Cameraperson & Producer: Smitha TK



Shravan Krishnan is no stranger to Chennai or the world of animals. ‘Snake man’ is how someone introduced him to me back in 2015, when floods ravaged the city. People were panicking as reptiles entered their homes.



Shravan didn’t just respond to numerous rescue calls during the floods and over the past decade, but kept reiterating his words – “be kind to animals”.





View photos Meet Shravan Krishnan, the animal lover and saviour. More

Today, the 30-year-old is running the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary in Chennai, a rehabilitation centre taking care of injured, ill and abused animals.

Also Read: Sudden Transfer, Use Of Bullhooks: Elephants at TN Camp Face Abuse

A Natural Habitat for Furries

View photos The dispensary is home to hundreds of dogs. More

The facility once run by Blue Cross Chennai, was taken over by the activist over four years ago. With just one vet and 60 animals, he built a loving shelter for dogs, cats, cows, sheep, goats, horses, camels, and even hawks!

If you are in Chennai and want to aid any injured animal and your calls to the forest ministry has gone in vain, then Shravan is your man.

View photos The dispensary has an ambulance that goes for at least one rescue everyday. More

“We had a little bit of crowdfunding to revamp it. Initially, we had about 60 animals, one veterinarian and one caretaker. In the last four years, we've grown into a pretty big organisation. We have 30 people and close to 200 animals, 4 full-time veterinarians, an ambulance,” he said.



Nestled in the 150-year-old lush green of the Theosophical Society, the facility is not just a hospital but a natural habitat for the animals.





Story continues