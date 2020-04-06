COVID-Bot Chatbot Assists Vulnerable Torontonians Navigate Chaos and Isolation Wrought by COVID-19

TORONTO, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Starting today, Toronto's most vulnerable community members will have access to critical technology that can help protect them against the threat of Covid-19. COVID-Bot ( www.covidchatbot.com ) web app offers users real-time, accurate information about Covid-19, preventative measures, assessment centres, mental health supports, community care groups and FAQs.

"When you can't access the Drop-in Center's washrooms or the places you've always gone to get a meal, you feel helpless. For people experiencing homelessness who don't know where to find places to keep safe and healthy by self-isolating, this is their reality." - Michael Braithwaite, CEO, Blue Door Shelters and Former Chair, Ample Labs

"As a tech CEO, I think technology can play a role right now to help our city's most vulnerable. This is more important than ever amidst COVID. I support what Ample Labs is doing and hope other tech leaders will step up to help as well." - Ali Asara, CEO, Tulip

"Since COVID, I feel a huge impact on my mental health, not being able to go out and see people. This has made everything harder." - Anonymous Hidden Homeless Individual

A non-profit empowering people facing homelessness using technology, Ample Labs developed Chalmers app ( www.chalmers.app ) in 2019, helping more than 10,000 Torontonians get access to help where and when they need it 60x faster, preventing some individuals from becoming homeless and out on the street in the first place. Research shows that more than 94% of people experiencing homelessness have access to a mobile device.

Now, COVID-Bot will help ensure that Toronto's most vulnerable community members get the essential information that they need now to survive and stay safe.

To donate time, talent or funds to support the development of COVID-bot 2.0 please visit crowdfunding campaign https://chuffed.org/project/covid-bot-covid-response-fund-by-ample-labs

About Ample Labs

Chalmers app is the creation of Ample Labs - a Toronto-based tech nonprofit empowering those facing homelessness through technology. Ample Lab's vision is a future where no one has to face or experience homelessness. We believe homelessness is an evolving social issue which should be approached with new solutions, technologies, and perspectives. Ample aims to leverage new and emerging technological solutions such AI, Blockchain, IoT, etc. to assist people and help prevent them from becoming homeless in the first place. The City of Barrie launched Chalmers in September 2019 ( www.barrie.chalmers.app ) and the City of Hamilton is currently in discussions with Ample about adopting the Chalmers app.

