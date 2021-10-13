COVID boosters are here. Take our survey and tell us where you stand on getting shots

After nearly a year of trying to get as many U.S. adults fully inoculated against COVID-19 as possible, booster shots have arrived just in time for fall. Well, for some groups.

Pfizer and Moderna currently have third shots available for immunocompromised people, and a Pfizer booster is available for people 65 and older and other high risk groups. Other companies’ boosters — and newly eligible groups — are waiting in the wings.

Vaccinations and public health measures have helped life get closer to normal, but in other ways, life has remained the same as over the past 18 months. That’s left folks across the country debating among themselves, friends and family whether they’ll get a third shot when it’s available to them — and whether it’s even necessary.

Do you plan on getting a booster shot once it’s available for you in South Florida? We want to hear what you’re thinking. Take our survey below, and also tell us where you stand on mandating COVID vaccines and boosters in schools and in businesses.

To be clear: This poll is not scientific and should not be treated as such.