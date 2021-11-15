Booster Jab: How To Get Your Third Covid Vaccine Dose

(Photo: Charday Penn via Getty Images)

In a bid to save Christmas and control Covid-19 cases this winter, booster jabs are to be extended to healthy adults over the age of 40.

Ministers across the UK have accepted a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that the booster programme should be extended to include people aged 40 to 49, but health officials have warned of a “bumpy few months ahead” as they extend the current booster programme.

The jab was previously available to anyone over the age of 50, healthcare workers and other individuals with underlying health conditions which put them at risk of serious illness if they catch Covid.

The recommendation comes as new research shows coronavirus booster jabs give more than 90% protection against symptomatic infection in adults aged over 50, according to a study by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

After two doses of either vaccine, effectiveness against symptomatic disease appears to wane over time. But the findings of the new research show that two weeks after receiving a Pfizer booster dose, protection against symptomatic infection was 93.1% in those who had initially received Oxford/AstraZeneca, and 94.0% for Pfizer/BioNTech.

While experts say vaccine effectiveness against severe outcomes, such as hospital admission, remains high for several months after completing the primary course, researchers have seen greater waning in older adults and those with underlying medical conditions compared with young, healthy adults.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation for the JCVI, said in a Downing Street briefing on Monday that boosters “markedly” strengthen protection against coronavirus.

He said: “Whilst we don’t yet have data on protection against hospitalisation and unfortunately people dying from Covid-19, we can expect protection to be even higher than that figure of 93% because that’s what happened so far in the vaccine programme.

“So overall we are advising now that the data tells that the booster dose markedly strengthens existing protection and will extend the duration of that protection against serious disease. We therefore urge people who are eligible for a booster to step and have your booster and maximise your protection.”

(Photo: Kobus Louw via Getty Images)

Why do we need booster jabs?

With social restrictions relaxed, booster jabs are designed to protect us during the winter when Covid could circulate through the population alongside other illnesses such as the flu.

“The timing and magnitude of potential influenza and SARS-CoV2 (Covid-19) infection waves for winter 2021 to 2022 are currently unknown,” the JCVI said of uncertainty over how virulent the virus may be later in the year.

We already know people require two doses of the Covid vaccine for the best level of protection. That protection remains strong for a minimum of three months up to six months (for the Pfizer jab in particular), but scientists signalled early in the vaccine rollout that a booster would be needed for the most vulnerable.

The UKHSA study seems to confirm the immunity boost provided by a third jab.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said: “Our findings demonstrate the protection provided by the booster dose against symptomatic infection in those at highest risk from developing severe Covid-19.

“We know that in older age groups, protection from the first two vaccines is beginning to wear off, leaving millions that need extra protection as we head into winter. That is why it is critical that you come forward for your booster as soon as you become eligible so we can drive down hospitalisations and deaths over the winter.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid previously said of boosters: “We need to learn to live with this virus. Our first Covid-19 vaccination programme is restoring freedom in this country, and our booster programme will protect this freedom.”

Who will get their booster jabs first?

It was announced in September that booster vaccines would be offered to all people aged 50 and over, those in care homes and frontline health and social care workers – equating to some 30 million people.

All those who are clinically extremely vulnerable and anyone aged 16 to 65 in an at-risk group group for Covid (in priority groups one to nine during the initial vaccine rollout) have also been eligible for a third jab since the start of autumn.

Now, as of mid-November, Covid-19 booster jabs are being extended to healthy adults over the age of 40.

As most younger adults will only have received their second vaccine dose in late summer or early autumn, the benefits of booster vaccination in this group will be considered at a later time.

The JCVI will continue to review emerging scientific data, including data relating to the duration of immunity for those less vulnerable to severe outcomes from Covid-19.

How do I book my Covid booster jab?

Those eligible for the booster jab will be invited to take the vaccine in the priority order set out by the JCVI. Like the flu jab, you’ll be able to get the booster at your pharmacy or your GP.

In good news, people can now book their Covid-19 booster jab a month before they are eligible. The NHS is changing the booking system to allow people in England to arrange an appointment a month in advance, as the health service aims to ramp up vaccination uptake ahead of a “challenging” winter.

Boosters are also being given to those who are eligible for a third jab at walk-in vaccination sites across England, with no appointment needed. You can use the NHS online walk-in finder to check where your nearest centre is. Pharmacies, GP practices and other community sites are being used.

NHS England said almost every person registered with a GP practice lives within 10 miles of a fixed vaccination site – but also stressed that do not need to be registered with a GP to use a walk-in site.

Have booster jabs been tested?

The Cov-Boost study, led by University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, was backed by £19.3m of government funding. Thousands of volunteers received a Covid vaccine booster over the summer in a trial that tested seven different vaccines for the impact of a third dose on immune responses.

It was this research that informed the JCVI’s guidance on booster jabs and the autumn booster programme. Data from Israel has since indicated that booster jabs could prevent Covid-19 deaths over Christmas and through the winter.

Deputy chief medical officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, speaking at the Downing Street briefing, said: “They’re showing that in people aged over 60 in Israel, after a messenger RNA booster, and compared with simply having received the first two doses of Pfizer – in the case of Israel three to four weeks apart – they are observing a tenfold reduction against all Covid infections, an 18.7-fold reduction against hospitalisations, and a 14.7-fold reduction against mortality, and that’s on top of the initial course of Pfizer.

“So I believe therefore that if the booster programme is successful, and with very high uptake, we can massively reduce the worry about hospitalisation and death due to Covid at Christmas, and for the rest of this winter.”

Which vaccines are used for boosters?

The JCVI advises a preference for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the booster programme, regardless of which vaccine brand someone received for their first and second doses.

This follows data from the Cov-Boost trial that indicates the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is well tolerated as a third dose and provides a strong booster response.

Alternatively, the Moderna vaccine may be offered, but as a half-dose booster shot after studies showed it was effective with few side-effects.

Where either of these two mRNA vaccines cannot be offered, for example due to allergies, the AstraZeneca vaccine may be considered for those who received it previously.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

