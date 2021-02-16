Police Dish Out Fines At Packed Nightclub And 'Covid Arms' Pub
Police handed out more than £20,000 in fines to dozens of partygoers for breaching coronavirus rules after raiding a packed illegal nightclub in Birmingham over the weekend.
West Midlands Police say they were given information that a part of a building in the city’s Jewellery Quarter had been turned into a bar.
Upon entering the building, they discovered about 150 people packed across two floors that came complete with a VIP area, a DJ, bar, dance room, recording studio and gym.
Some officers were pelted with bottles and one suffered a minor injury as a door was smashed open by people trying to break out, they added.
Thermal imaging from police drones captured people trying to escape via the roof. Police believe 50 people managed to flee the scene.
Some 70 people were issued with £200 fines and the DJ could face a £10,000 fine.
Officers also discovered a garage workshop in Dudley Port had been converted into a bar, named “The Covid Arms”.
A dozen drinkers were allowed to leave but the owner of the “pub” was handed a £1,000 fine.
In a statement, ACC Chris Todd said: “Our officers continue to work long and hard to protect the public and reduce the spread of this deadly virus by breaking up these gatherings, often in really difficult circumstances.
“It’s unacceptable that our officers came under attack, and that one suffered a minor injury, just for doing their job and enforcing laws that are in place to keep us all safe.
“While there’s much to be hopeful of in terms of the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, people must remember that we are still in lockdown and the virus is still a real threat to communities across the West Midlands.
“We thank those people who are supporting our efforts to keep the public safe by sticking to the rules and staying home. They are saving lives.”
