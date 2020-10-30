Covid: The 400,000 seafarers who can't go home

Thousands of seafarers are stranded on their ships because of Covid. This image is part of the "Still At Sea" photography competition, held by the ITF Seafarers' Trust

When his ship pulled into anchorage at Santos in Brazil last week, "Alona" had been at sea so long, he had missed his own wedding.

The assistant engineer from the Philippines had been on the same ship for nearly 16 months, despite three attempts to go home. He had not set foot on land since a brief shore leave in August 2019 and he almost never had a day off.

"I have daily jobs and reports which require me every day to work. Even on the weekends," says "Alona", who did not want to use his real name because he's worried he won't get any more work if he's identified.

Nine other crew members had been on board for just as long. It had taken a mental toll on everyone. Tempers sometimes frayed and morale was low.

An estimated 400,000 seafarers are waiting to go home. Most are trapped on ships because port authorities fear new Covid-19 infections and don't want them ashore. In some countries, crew changes are banned outright, while in others restrictions make them difficult to carry out.

Many are stuck on ships, often beyond the maximum of 11 months allowed under international treaty. Unions say it's a violation of their rights or even tantamount to forced labour. Some multinationals are also unhappy, because they fear industrial action could bring international shipping to a grinding halt.

'Damning indictment'

A recent survey of 926 seafarers by the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), provided exclusively to the BBC, found that 59% of respondents have had to extend their contract because they have been unable to arrange a crew change.

The survey also found that 26% had been aboard for more than the legal maximum, with some on board for as long as 18 months.

Seafarers are legally allowed to stop working if they go beyond their contract. In practice, that rarely happens, and for good reason.

"If we are in the middle of the sea far from any land, there will be a chance that our vessel may sink or an accident may happen, which may harm human life which would be a bigger problem for us. So I still work whether I like it or not to keep our ship working," says Alona.

Many are worried about fatigue and risks to safety. Asked to rate from zero to 10 the possibility of an "accident that could harm human life, property or the marine environment due to tiredness or fatigue", 71% chose five or higher, while 15% rated the possibility at 10.

Worse still, 8% said they weren't being paid and 30% said they had unmet medical needs.

The head of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, Bjørn Højgaard, says he has heard of seafarers pulling teeth out because they couldn't leave the ship to go to a dentist.

In one particularly bad incident, Russian seafarer Alexey Kulibaba had a stroke, but was denied an emergency evacuation for several days after Indonesian authorities refused the ship permission to dock because of Covid-19 restrictions. One side of his body is still not working properly, and he still needs help with basic tasks.

His wife Oxana described the event as a tragedy, because a quicker response might have meant a better chance of recovery.

"We've never had that before," says ITF general secretary Stephen Cotton. "It's kind of the unwritten rule that if a seafarer is sick, you dispatch medical assistance. That's probably the most damning indictment of what's happened with lockdown culture."

'Logistical puzzle'

As Alona waited at anchorage on the Cape Henry, a 190m-long bulk carrier filled with rock salt, there were murmurings among the crew that their manning agency had finally arranged their repatriation. After similar attempts in China, Korea and Chile, he didn't want to get his hopes up.

As the ship moved from anchorage into port, there was bad news. The manning agency didn't complete paperwork in time and the replacement crew didn't make their flight out of Manila. They had been rebooked for the following day, so there was still hope. But he was worried.

