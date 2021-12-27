CP NewsAlert: Canada records more than two million COVID-19 cases

Canada has officially logged more than two million reported cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The government of Canada's health website says the total case count was 2,000,976 as of Dec. 26, 2021.

The website wasn't updated over the holiday period.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has spurred a surge in cases across the country and health-care analysts have said the true number of infections is likely far higher than what is reported.

The Canadian Press