COVID-19 vaccine trials need diverse volunteers to ensure safety, effectiveness and public buy-in

BOSTON – Dianne Wilkerson wants Black Bostonians to volunteer for trials testing potential COVID-19 vaccines.

She understands why they're hesitant. Black Americans have a long history of being treated poorly by the medical establishment; many faced discrimination in medical care themselves.

Still, if they don't participate in the trials meant to establish vaccine safety and effectiveness, they'll never know whether the vaccines will work for them.

"The risks for not being involved are so great," said Wilkerson, a founding member of Boston's Black COVID-19 Coalition.

About 25% of the city's population is Black, yet Blacks have made up more than 35% of those infected and killed by COVID-19.

Nationally, the figures are even worse. Just over 80 Black Americans have died of COVID-19 out of every 100,000, compared with 46 Latino Americans and 36 white Americans, according to the American Public Media Research Lab.

Why diversity matters for vaccines

The first two large-scale vaccine trials began nationwide in late July, and at least three more will start before early fall. Each one will need 30,000 volunteers, half of whom will get an active vaccine and half a placebo.

Federal officials – including the heads of the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – have called for these trials to include a large number of people of color.

This May 4, 2020 photo from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, receives an injection. More

"We must make sure there is appropriate diversity in the clinical trials," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in an recent interview with the editor of the scientific journal JAMA.

Even if everyone's immune system reacts the same way to the virus, differences in care and underlying health may mean people of color respond differently to infection, Hahn said: "We need to make sure those folks are in these trials so that we understand what the immunological effects are, but also the clinical effects."

In addition to racial and ethnic diversity, most of the trials also are looking for people over 65. Older immune systems don't work as well as they used to, and older people have been disproportionately sickened and killed by the virus that causes COVID-19.

More people of color needed

Early trials haven't been diverse.

In the two small clinical trials that have published their results, one in The New England Journal of Medicine, one in The Lancet, only eight of 1,100 participants were Black. In both studies, participant age averaged in the mid-30s.

It's not for lack of enthusiasm in the trials. More than 300,000 people have already expressed interest in volunteering to participate.

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, which is managing a registry of volunteers, is not breaking them down by demographic group. But Hahn said 19% of those who had volunteered so far were Black and nearly the same percentage were Latino.

And although 300,000 sounds like a lot of volunteers, it's not nearly enough, said Claire Hudson, a spokesperson for the center.

"It’s important to note that we need millions of interested volunteers to join the online registry," coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org, she said via email.

Not all the people who express interest in volunteering will make it into one of the trials, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, explained at a teleconference announcing the start of the first trial. Some volunteers might not live near testing sites, for instance.

"The more the better," Collins said of volunteers. "This is going to be a big American opportunity for people to come on board as our partners to try to take part in what has been a historic effort to bring to an end the worst pandemic our world has seen in over 100 years."

