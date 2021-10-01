COVID-19 vaccine passports to be required to access Quebec provincial legislature

MONTREAL — Quebec's legislature will soon only be accessible to people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The National Assembly announced the new health order targeting staff, visitors, journalists and politicians on Thursday evening, following a heated debate among the parties.

The governing Coalition Avenir Québec party as well as the Opposition Liberals voted in favour, arguing that elected officials should set an example for the rest of the population regarding vaccination.

Québec solidaire and the Parti Québécois, the third and fourth parties in the legislature, opposed the measure because the public health department has not recommended it.

The vaccine passport requirement is expected to come into effect later in October.

The rule will require political personnel, legislature staff, journalists and visitors to show a piece of ID as well as proof they have been adequately vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to access the legislature.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 643 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations fell by one, to 310, while the number of people in intensive care fell by seven, to 84.

Provincial health authorities also reported an additional 18,121 doses of COVID-19 doses had been administered, the vast majority of them in the previous 24 hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press