'This vaccine is liquid gold at this point': Ontario completes security checks, will receive 6,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
At a press conference on Friday, Ontario officials confirmed that the province is expecting to receive 6,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday, being split between University Health Network, in Toronto, and The Ottawa Hospital.
Half of the doses will be held back so the 1,500 individuals immunized on Tuesday, health care workers who are providing care in hospitals and long-term care homes, will have their second dose ready 21 days later.
Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, said both sites will write a “playbook” that will include lessons learned from these preliminary vaccinations, to be used as a resource as more vaccine doses become available.
He added that a security assessment has been done, although no specific security threat has been identified.
“The truth is that this vaccine is liquid gold at this point,” Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s Solicitor General said. “We are getting a very limited supply and we wanted to make sure that we had done our due diligence to ensure that the sites were ready, protected.”
When asked about any concerns about the vaccine doses coming through the U.S., Gen. Hillier said, “we cannot control what happens from there,” stressing that Pfizer indicated they will be in Ontario by Monday.
By the end of December, 90,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be sent to Ontario, expanding delivery to 14 hospitals in the province, largely focused in the lockdown and red level restriction zones.
This comes as the province announced it will move York Region and Windsor-Essex into lockdown, beginning on Dec. 14, with a number of other public health units moving to more severe levels of restrictions.
Grey-Lockdown
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
York Region Public Health
Red-Control
Middlesex-London Health Unit
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
Orange-Restrict
Eastern Ontario Health Unit
Yellow-Protect
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit
