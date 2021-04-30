Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca reports sales up 11% in ‘solid’ first quarter results

A member of the public receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at the Elland Road vaccination centre in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

DRUGMAKER AstraZeneca, whose Oxford vaccine is driving the UK’s recovery from the pandemic, today reported a sales increase of 11% to $7.3billion (£5.25bn) in the first three months of 2021.

The FTSE 100-listed, Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant which is manufacturing the Covid-19 jab at cost price, said it had made “solid progress” despite the pandemic’s drag on diagnosis and treatment of other health conditions.

Revenue and profits were both above analyst forecasts, with sales of the vaccine contributing $275million to the total.

Stripping out the jab, sales were up 7% to $7bn driven by sales of cancer drugs and growth in emerging markets.

Core earnings per share, its preferred measure, were up 55% to $1.63, against concensus expectations of $1.48.

Since taking the helm at AZ in 2012, CEO Pascal Soriot has focused on transforming the group through its research-led pipeline of new drugs.

Today’s results show research investment was up 18% to $1.6billion, while the group’s surprise $39bn bid for drugs maker Alexion - a move which initially rocked its share price - is on track to complete later this year.

Soriot said today: “We delivered solid progress in the first quarter of 2021 and continued to advance our portfolio of life-changing medicines.

“New medicines contributed over half of revenue and all regions delivered encouraging growth.

“This performance ensured another quarter of strong revenue and earnings progression, continued profitability, and cash-flow generation, despite the pandemic’s ongoing negative impact on the diagnosis and treatment of many conditions.

“We expect the impact of COVID to reduce and anticipate a performance acceleration in the second half of 2021. “

Sales of blockbuster Lynparzaâ¯grew 33%, driving its oncology division 20% higher than the same quarter in 2020, while Farxigaâ¯was up 50% and Fasenra up 27%,â¯both powering growth inâ¯the biopharmaceuticals unit.

Astra’s jab, developed in conjunction with Oxford University, has been approved for use in immunisation rollouts in more than 100 countries but is also proving a corporate headache.

The European Commission which has attempted to simultaneously ban and hoard the shot, is now taking legal action over supply delays.

Reports over blood clots in a tiny fraction have led to debate over whether under-40’s should be offered an alternative: either the BioNTech/Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines.

Sebastian Skeet, a senior analyst at Third Bridge, said: "Against the backdrop of a global pandemic and GSK’s recent lacklustre earnings, AstraZeneca appears to be setting the benchmark for success amongst the world's big pharma' players."

“Whilst some questions remain around the mid-term competitive threats to key Alexion and oncology assets, the proposed acquisition brings in deep scientific expertise and pipeline candidates.

“Both of which could could be applied to far more prevalent disease and there is a near term opportunity to cross-sell Alexion products into China, a key and rapidly growing market for AstraZeneca”

"The public story for AstraZeneca is less impressive with negative sentiment around its vaccine persisting. Rollout efforts have been impacted by extremely rare blood clotting events, the EU's lawsuit, and questions around the path forward in the U.S."

"There is an urgent demand for vaccines in emerging economies which AstraZeneca’s candidate could cater for, especially given its favourable storage temperature requirements and the fact this remains a safe an effective vaccine option."

Medicines regulator the MHRA said the estimated number of first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered in the UK by April 21 was 22 million. The number of cases of the rare combination of blood clots with low platelet counts had reached 209, including 41 deaths.

