COVID-19 Vaccine Update: First Batch of Anti-Coronavirus Drug 'Sputnik V' Produced by Russia

Moscow, August 16: Russia has produced the first batch of 'Sputnik V', the world's first vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the country's health ministry said. According to Sputnik News, Russia's health ministry's press service on Saturday confirmed that the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V', registered as Gam-COVID-Vac, has been produced. Meanwhile, clinical trials of the drug set to start soon in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia May Release Information on Pre-Clinical, Clinical Trials of 'Sputnik V' on August 17.

"The first batch of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has been produced," the press service said. According to Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center, Russia plans to produce at least five million doses of the vaccine by the end of this year. Russia COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Top Respiratory Doctor Alexander Chuchalin Quits Over Coronavirus Vaccine Registration Even Before Phase 3 Trials.

Anti-coronavirus vaccine 'Sputnik V' has two separately injected components. The second shot must be given three weeks after the first injection. Together, these components reportedly help a person build sustainable immunity against the deadly virus. So far, Russia has tallied a total of 917,884 cases, with 15,617 deaths and 729,411 recoveries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that the country had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed "Sputnik V". Later on Wednesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had said that the country will start the production of the vaccine within two weeks. Murashko had also said that doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine are unfounded.