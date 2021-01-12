COVID-19 vaccine distribution going smoothly in Manitoba First Nation communities

·3 min read

Vaccine distributions have been going smoothly in First Nation communities across Manitoba.

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine are being given to Elders over 70 years of age as well as care home workers to seven communities in northern Manitoba, including the Norway House Cree Nation and Cross Lake.

All 63 First Nation communities will receive the vaccine, but the first shipments were sent to communities with personal care homes. These communities successfully received the vaccines last Thursday.

“All First Nations in Manitoba have access to an initial 5,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which are in the process of being distributed. The distribution is a complex process with many moving parts,” said Grand Chief Garrison Settee, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

“Thanks to the advocacy of our First Nations leaders, First Nations experts have taken on a lead role in making plans for how the vaccine should be distributed. On Jan. 7, the vaccine started being distributed to First Nations in Manitoba.”

As of Tuesday there are 1,996 active cases among First Nations people with 45 current hospitalizations and eight in intensive care units.

Manitoba First Nations currently make up 64% of active cases in the province and 41% of new COVID-19 cases.

Late last year, both the province and the federal government identified First Nations people as a group that should receive the COVID-19 vaccine on a priority basis.

“COVID-19 has disproportionally impacted the First Nation communities. It was not surprising; we expected to see that after being surrounded in the history and impacts of colonization,” said Dr. Michael Routledge, medical advisor at MKO and Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin Inc.

“This has led to a disproportionate impact in terms of hospitalizations and ICU admissions for First Nations in Manitoba.”

The second shipments of the Moderna vaccine should arrive by Feb. 23. 5,300 doses of Moderna vaccine were reserved for First Nations because it can be easily stored and transported compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Last Thursday, 240 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Norway House Cree Nation. The first batch was designated for Pinaow Wachi Personal Care Home Elders, staff and Elders who are 70 years and older.

At the conference, Chief Larson Anderson of Norway House Cree Nation mentioned that three Elders were reluctant to receive the vaccine initially. After speaking with the doctors, the Elders changed their minds and agreed to be vaccinated once they were assured that the vaccine was safe.

As well, the Pimicikamak Cree Nation received 200 doses of the vaccine last week. Elder and Councillor Mervin Garrick was the first person to receive his vaccine in his community.

“Our Elders have always been our traditional teachers. They sacrificed a lot of stuff throughout their lives, and they stepped up to be the first to show that the vaccination is safe. Them showing up speaks volumes,” said Chief David Monias of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Monias said that while the community members will not be forced to take the vaccine, leaders from the Pimicikamak Cree Nation will continue to educate their residents about the vaccine and the consequences for not taking it.

Chief Leroy Constant of the York Factory First Nation noted that he expects that all their Elders in the community will have received their vaccination by the end of Tuesday.

Nicole Wong is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Nicole Wong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun

