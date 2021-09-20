COVID-19: US to relax travel rules for vaccinated passengers from UK and EU

Vaccinated passengers will be able to enter the US from the UK and EU from November onwards.

The new rules would be part of broader policy changes for international travel.

The shift in rules will apply to fully vaccinated people - meaning those who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

All foreign travellers will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of the flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.

It will end an 18-month patchwork of travel restrictions imposed by former president Donald Trump at the start of the pandemic.

President Biden will also tighten rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who now need to be tested within a day of their departure to the US as well as on their return.

Those fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine.

Airlines will be required to collect contacting tracing information from international travellers.

Under the previous policy, only American citizens, their immediate families, or green card holders could enter the US from the UK or EU.

However, the American government had the power to grant national interest exemptions to allow people to travel.

The US also banned travel for anyone who had been in China, Iran, Brazil, South Africa, or India, 14 days prior to arriving in the country.

Anyone travelling outside any of these areas had to apply for a visa or Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) visa waiver to enter or transit the US as a visitor.

In July, the UK waived quarantine requirements for fully-vaccinated arrivals from the USA.