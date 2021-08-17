COVID-19: US Eases Travel Restrictions for India to Level 2

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US State Department eased travel restrictions for India, issuing a Level 2 rating for the country.

The CDC's advisory is now 'Level 2: Moderate' and the state department lowered its rating to 'Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution'.

US President Joe Biden had imposed travel restrictions on India in the midst of the second COVID-19 wave on 30 April, prohibiting the majority of non-US nationals from entering the country if they had visited India within the previous two weeks.

Additionally, the CDC and the state department issued a warning against travelling to Turkey in view of the surge in COVID-19 numbers in the region.

The CDC raised its advisory to 'Level 4: Very High', while the state department issued 'Level 4: Do Not Travel' advisory, Reuters reported.

Also Read: 'Disconnected From Reality': US Senators Slam Biden Over Afghanistan Speech

However, the US has no restrictions for US nationals in Turkey.

Over 70 countries are currently listed in the travel advisory ratings issued by the CDC.

Meanwhile, after 16 months, Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated American tourists. However, the United States has not lifted its restrictions on non-essential foreign citizens from Mexico and Canada.

Earlier this month, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients had said that in light "of the Delta variant, the United States will maintain the existing travel restrictions at this point".

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: How US' 20-Year 'War On Terror' Started, Ended With Taliban Rule in Afghanistan

. Read more on India by The Quint.COVID-19: US Eases Travel Restrictions for India to Level 2In Pics: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor’s Post-Wedding Function . Read more on India by The Quint.