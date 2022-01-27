Covid-19: Unlimited care home visits allowed as England lifts face mask rules

Jane Kirby and Isobel Frodsham, PA
·4 min read

Limits on visitors to care homes in England will be scrapped from next week as the country moves towards living with coronavirus.

From January 31, those living in care homes will be able to have unlimited visits from family and friends, while self-isolation periods will also be cut, the Department for Health and Social Care has said.

It comes as the relaxation to Plan B rules comes into force, with face coverings and Covid passes no longer legally required in England.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the measures can be lifted due to the success of the Covid-19 vaccine programme and falling rates of the Omicron variant of Covid.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signalled his intention to start treating Covid more like flu, and has said wearing a face mask will now be a matter of personal judgment.

Public health guidance urging people to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces when coming into contact with strangers will still remain in place.

Some shops, including Sainsbury’s, John Lewis, Waitrose and Morrisons, have said they will continue to ask shoppers to wear face masks.

Rail operators are also telling customers to continue wearing them, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan saying masks are still mandatory on Transport for London (TfL) services.

Under the scrapping of Plan B, larger venues and nightclubs will now also be able to choose whether to force visitors to show Covid passes before attending events.

Regarding the new rules for care homes, self-isolation periods will be cut from 14 days to 10 days for those who test positive and homes will only have to follow outbreak management rules for 14 rather than 28 days.

People can also be released from isolation early if they test negative on days five and six, in line with the wider public.

Isolation periods for those in care following an emergency hospital visit are also being reduced from 14 to 10 days.

In addition, workers will be asked to start using lateral flow tests before their shifts instead of weekly PCR tests from February 16.

This comes as 86.5% of care home residents have now had a booster vaccine.

Mr Javid said: “I know how vital companionship is to those living in care homes and the positive difference visits make, which is why we continued to allow three named visitors and an essential care giver under Plan B measures.

“Thanks to the progress we have made, I am delighted that care home restrictions can now be eased further, allowing residents to see more of their loved ones.”

Care minister Gillian Keegan said: “Thanks to the continued success of the vaccine rollout, I am delighted we can ease restrictions in care settings and allow unlimited visits to ensure people living in care homes see all their family and friends.

“The changes announced today are backed by scientists, ensuring we all have more freedoms from coronavirus, including care home residents and their families.”

Data published on Wednesday afternoon by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that Covid-19 infections continue to fall in most parts of the UK, though levels are still higher than before Christmas.

England, Scotland and Wales all saw a drop last week in the number of people in private households estimated to have Covid-19.

Northern Ireland is estimated to have seen a small decrease in infections, though the ONS described the trend there as “uncertain”.

The latest figures suggest the virus is no longer as prevalent as at the start of the year, when all four nations saw a record level of infections.

An estimated one in 20 people in private households in England are likely to have had Covid-19 in the week to January 22, or 2.6 million people, down from 3.0 million the previous week.

In Scotland, around one in 30 is estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, or 163,600 people, down from 236,600.

In Wales, the estimate is also one in 30, or 99,500 people, down from 112,100.

For Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is one in 20, with the total people testing positive down slightly from 104,300 to 96,500.

The number of Covid-19 infections in the UK, which is estimated every week by the ONS, is a more reliable guide to the level of coronavirus across the country than the number of new cases reported every day by the Government.

This is because the number of infections provides a snapshot of the prevalence of Covid-19 within the entire community population of the UK, and estimates the percentage of people who are likely to test positive for the virus at any one point – regardless of when they caught the virus, if they have had it before and whether they have symptoms.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Humboldt Broncos crash survivor donates book sales to air ambulance that saved him

    Kaleb Dahlgren didn't know about STARS air ambulance until the night his life was saved. The then-teenager was travelling with his Saskatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, when a semi-truck failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the bus Dahlgren was on near Armley, about 335 km north of Regina, on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured. Dahlgren and others were airlifted to hospital and received medical attention on board Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARS) ai

  • Fox lifts Rangers over Kings 3-2 in shootout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox admitted he doesn't spend any time in practice working on his shootout attempts. The first try of his career was good enough to give the New York Rangers a big victory. Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. “Haven’t been in a shootout since maybe my junior days,” the 23-year-old All-Star defenseman said. “I don’t expect to go too often so I work on othe

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • Shapovalov takes Nadal the distance, but falls in Australian Open quarterfinals

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Denis Shapovalov is out of the Australian Open in the quarterfinals after a 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 loss to Rafael Nadal Tuesday. But the Canadian went out with a bang, and a whimper. Shapovalov called out Carlos Bernardes and his chair umpire colleagues for being “corrupt”, claiming Nadal benefited from special treatment during a match played in brutal, torrid heat and humidity. It certainly felt to the 22-year-old as though he had to battle multiple opponents. “Physicall

  • Ex-NHLer Andrew Shaw backs cousin Jacob Panetta amid racial gesture fallout

    Andrew Shaw says he believes his cousin Jacob Panetta's claims that he had no racist intent with his gesture toward Jordan Subban in a recent ECHL game.

  • At least 6 reported dead in crush at African Cup soccer game

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — At least six people died in a crush outside a stadium hosting a game at Africa's top soccer tournament in Cameroon on Monday, a local government official said, realizing fears over the capacity of the country to stage the continent's biggest sports event. Naseri Paul Biya, the governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more deaths. “We are not in position to give you the total number of casualties,” he said. The crush happened as crowds struggled to

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Saskatoon offers more groomed trails for nordic skiers this winter

    The desire to be out and about has grown a lot during the pandemic. That includes activities like cross country skiing. The sport has seen a surge in popularity in the province, and this winter season outdoor fans in Saskatoon have more groomed nordic trails available to explore. In addition to the main cross country ski trails in Upper and Lower Meewasin, Diefenbaker, Kinsmen and Forest Parks, the city has been helping to groom the loops in different neighbourhood parks. "We've seen an addition

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Ennis records hat-trick to lead Ottawa Senators to 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres

    OTTAWA — Tyler Ennis recorded the hat-trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton also scored for Ottawa (13-20-3) while Matt Murray made 32 saves for his third win of the season and 14th career shutout. The win came at a cost as Batherson went hard into the boards late in the first period and did not return. Dylan Gambrel also suffered an upper body injury. This was the first of a four-game homestand for the Senator

  • No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

    The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Ortiz, Clemens, Bonds to be close calls for Hall of Fame

    Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them, are in the bottom of the last inning in their Hall of Fame bids. Either they get in Tuesday — and it’s going to be close — or Cooperstown may elude them entirely. David Ortiz knows a thing or two about clutch swings late in the game. But he might put this one away in his first at-bat. Bonds, Clemens and Ortiz appear to be the only players with a chance at Hall of Fame enshrinement when results are unveiled Tue

  • Chen vs Hanyu the latest in Olympic figure skating rivalries

    In the pantheon of figure skating rivalries, Nancy and Tonya soars like a triple lutz above the rest. Two athletes in their prime, each trying to be America's golden girl, on the biggest stage in winter sports. And it came draped in the most bizarre of controversies: An attack on Nancy Kerrigan, the favorite to win Olympic gold, planned by Tonya Harding's ex-husband and executed just seven weeks before the Lillehammer Games. There was such drama that nearly half of U.S. households tuned in to wa

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Bills OC Brian Daboll has second interview with Giants

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll seemingly has become the front-runner for the vacant New York Giants' head coaching position. Daboll got his second interview for the job in five days when he spent Tuesday with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara, new general manager Joe Schoen and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team's headquarters. The 46-year-old also was interviewed Friday on a video conference call. He is the first man