Covid-19: UK test and trace 'barely functional' as 11 million face lockdown

The coronavirus test and trace system was condemned as “barely functional” today as its tsar admitted that demand was up to four times capacity, while 90% of tests were failing to hit the 24-hour turnaround target.

The Guardian has seen documents showing tracers taking up to two weeks to contact friends, relatives and workmates of people diagnosed with Covid-19 – the entire length of the self-isolation period.

But amid growing anger and lengthening queues at testing centres, Dido Harding, head of the £10bn NHS test-and-trace programme designed to prevent a second wave of Covid-19, told MPs on Thursday: “I strongly refute that the system is failing.”

It came as sources said Leeds and Lancashire were expected to face enhanced lockdown measures, bringing the number of people subject to restrictions to more than 11 million, including nearly 2 million in north-east England. Official figures confirmed a 75% increase in positive weekly cases across England last week.

Just 1.9% of people using a home test kit in England got their results within 24 hours in the week to 9 September, according to official figures – the lowest percentage since test and trace was launched in May. Results from 33.3% of in-person tests were turned around within 24 hours, down from 66.5% the previous week, creating knock-on delays for contacts required to self-isolate.

Harding, who also heads the newly created National Institute for Health Protection, told MPs: “We made a conscious decision because of the large increase in demand to extend the turnaround time in order to process the number of tests in the last couple of weeks.”

(September 1, 2020) Boris Johnson





“Not only are we getting the pandemic under control, with deaths down and hospital admissions way, way down, but we will continue to tackle it, with local lockdowns and with our superlative test-and-trace system.”





(September 9, 2020) Boris Johnson





“NHS Test and Trace is doing a heroic job, and today most people get an in-person test result within 24 hours, and the median journey is under 10 miles if someone has to take a journey to get one … [To Keir Starmer] We make the tough calls – all he does is sit on the sidelines and carp.”





(September 9, 2020) Boris Johnson





[On the ‘moonshot’ proposal for mass, near-instant testing:] “We are hopeful this approach will be widespread by the spring and, if everything comes together, it may be possible even for challenging sectors like theatres to have life much closer to normal before Christmas.”





(September 16, 2020) Boris Johnson





“We don’t have enough testing capacity now because, in an ideal world, I would like to test absolutely everybody that wants a test immediately … Yes, there’s a long way to go, and we will work night and day to ensure that we get there.”





(September 17, 2020) Matt Hancock





“Of course there is a challenge in testing … We have sent tests to all schools to make sure that they have tests available. But of course I also recognise the challenges in getting hold of tests … Tests are available, even though it is a challenge to get hold of them.”





She admitted that demand for coronavirus tests across the UK was three to four times higher than the total daily capacity of 240,000 – 82,000 in the NHS and Public Health England and 160,000 in the community.

It means that requests for tests could amount to nearly 1m a day, based on estimates including the number of people calling 119 and visitors to the government website, though “there will be some double counting in that”. Harding promised numbers would now be published daily.

Surveys outside the testing centres found that 27% of people turning up did not have at least one coronavirus symptom as stipulated, she said.

Asked by Greg Clark, chair of parliament’s science and technology committee, whether she was saying that 27% were lying, she said that those who arrived on foot at a local centre without an appointment had not made such a claim. “I completely understand why people are worried and scared,” she added.

The Guardian was told that, in a number of cases, contact tracers working for one firm hired by the government to ensure close contacts of confirmed Covid cases are tracked down and told to self-isolate have called the contacts only to discover that they were first identified as being at risk up to 14 days earlier.

