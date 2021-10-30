COVID-19: UK records another 41,278 coronavirus cases and 166 related deaths

A further 41,278 coronavirus cases and 166 related deaths have been reported in the UK, the latest government figures show.

It compares with yesterday's figures when 43,467 positive COVID-19 infections and a further 186 deaths were logged, and this time last week, when 44,985 cases and 134 fatalities were recorded.

A total of 49,922,090 first doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the UK, while 45,672,948 second doses have been given.

Meanwhile, the latest data shows that 7,564,463 booster jabs, or third doses of a coronavirus vaccine, have been administered so far.

The total number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the UK now stands at 103,159,461.

The latest figures come as coronavirus infections in England have increased to their highest level since the beginning of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Around one in 50 people had the virus in the week ending 22 October - the highest level since 2 January, the body reported.

That is the same proportion of people who were estimated to have coronavirus at the peak of the second wave in early January.

The weekly R - or reproductive - number in England is estimated to have risen to between 1.1 and 1.3 - with the number of COVID infections in the country now at its highest level since January.

The pandemic appears to be growing in England, as the R figure was estimated to be between 1.0 and 1.2 last week.

The R number indicates the average number of people each COVID-positive person goes on to infect.

Elsewhere, the ONS also said this week that the percentage of people testing positive remains highest for those in school years 7 to 11, at 9.1%

Hospital admissions and deaths remain well below levels seen during the second wave in January, despite the prevalence of COVID-19 across the four nations.

Government data on Friday showed that over seven million of the UK's most vulnerable people had so far received their COVID-19 booster jab - with more than two million being administered in the last seven days alone.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has urged people to get their booster jab as the colder weather usually leads to increased transmission of viruses and will be challenging for the NHS.

"Our life-saving booster vaccines are ensuring millions are protected over the winter - and it's fantastic that more than seven million people have now received their third jab," he said.