COVID-19: Two more dormitories isolated – Cochrane Lodge I and Acacia Lodge

Cochrane Lodge I at Admiralty Road West. (PHOTO: Screenshot/Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — Two more workers dormitories – Acacia Lodge at Bukit Batok Street 23 and Cochrane Lodge I at Admiralty Road West – have been declared as isolation areas to curb the spread of COVID-19 on those premises.

This brings the total number of isolated dormitories to seven, following earlier isolation notices to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, Westlite Toh Guan Dormitory, Toh Guan Dormitory, Sungei Tengah Lodge and Tampines Dormitory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a notice on the Government Gazette on Saturday (11 April), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the following blocks at Acacia Lodge will be isolated: Blocks 530, 532, 534, 536, 538 and 540.

In a separate notice, MOH listed the blocks at Cochrane Lodge I to be isolated: Blocks A, B, C, D, E and F.

Workers residing in the isolated dormitories must not leave their rooms for 14 days.

Confirmed cases at dormitory clusters

As of Saturday noon, there were 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection at Cochrane Lodge I, while there have not been reports of infection cases at Acacia Lodge.

There are 335 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, 69 cases to Westlite Toh Guan Dormitory, 40 cases to Toh Guan Dormitory, 63 cases to Sungei Tengah Lodge and 50 cases to Tampines Dormitory.

Other dorms that have been identified as active virus clusters include Kranji Lodge, a dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop, a dormitory at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue, Cochrane Lodge II, Shaw Lodge, Westlite Woodlands Dormitory, North Coast Lodge and Cassia@Penjuru.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: Singapore confirms 191 new cases, total cases at 2,299

COVID-19: Popular beaches closed, $300 fine for first-time enhanced distancing offenders

COVID-19: No entry to markets, supermarkets, shopping malls for those not wearing masks

Story continues

COVID-19: HDB explains online video of foreign workers housed in multi-storey car park

COVID-19: Commuters must wear face masks, even after circuit breaker period – Khaw

COVID-19: Maids must stay home on rest days, says MOM