COVID-19 travel-related cases rise and U.S. terrorism alert: In The News for Jan. 28

·8 min read

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Jan. 28 ...

What we are watching in Canada ...

Julie Payette's resignation as governor general was prompted by a scathing review of the work environment she presided over at Rideau Hall, described by dozens of people as hostile, toxic, or poisoned.

The government released the findings of the independent review conducted by Quintet Consulting Corp. on Wednesday evening.

The report is heavily redacted, primarily to protect participants' privacy, and whole pages of details are blacked out or removed.

Still, the report says Quintet heard allegations of "yelling, screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliation" — behaviour that was "repeated and persistent."

Representative descriptions of the work environment at Rideau Hall included phrases such as "the definition of a poisoned work environment," "humiliation," "disrespect" and "condescension," the report says.

If the alleged conduct occurred as described, the report says "by any objective standard," it would "lead to a toxic workplace."

---

Also this ...

As the federal government prepares to slap new restrictions on international travel, Health Canada data suggest a worrying uptick of infections directly connected to foreign arrivals.

While travel exposures account for less than two per cent of all Canada's COVID-19 cases, the number of cases in recent travellers, and people they came into close contact with after arriving, shows continual growth in recent months.

In December, 486 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in recent travellers, the most since March and up from 312 in November and 204 in October. Despite mandatory two-week quarantines for international travellers, there were 1,258 COVID-19 cases confirmed in people who had close contact with a recent traveller in December, up from 744 in November and 704 in October.

In the first three weeks of January, 384 travel cases and 607 traveller-contact cases were confirmed.

The figures also correspond with a recent rise in the number of people travelling, at least by air. Land-border arrivals are typically fewer in the winter because of the weather in much of the country, but more people arrived from the U.S. by air in December than any month since March. Arrivals from other international locations were higher in December than any month except August.

Reports of notable Canadians ignoring pleas not to travel during the pandemic in favour of sun-kissed days on foreign beaches angered much of the country in the weeks after Christmas, and led to several high-profile provincial and federal politicians and health officials being fired, demoted or reprimanded.

---

What we are watching in the U.S. ...

The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin warning of the lingering potential for violence from people motivated by antigovernment sentiment after President Joe Biden's election, suggesting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol may embolden extremists and set the stage for additional attacks.

The department did not cite any specific plots, but pointed to “a heightened threat environment across the United States” that it believes “will persist” for weeks after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

It is not uncommon for the federal government to warn local law enforcement through bulletins about the prospect for violence tied to a particular event or date, such as July 4.

But this particular bulletin, issued through the department’s National Terrorism Advisory System, is notable because it effectively places the Biden administration into the politically charged debate over how to describe or characterize acts motivated by political ideology, and suggests it regards violence like the kind that overwhelmed the Capitol as akin to terrorism.

The bulletin is an indication that national security officials see a connective thread between different episodes of violence in the last year motivated by anti-government grievances, including over COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results and police use of force. The document singles out crimes motivated by racial or ethnic hatred, such as the 2019 rampage targeting Hispanics in El Paso, Texas, as well as the threat posed by extremists motivated by foreign terror groups.

A DHS statement that accompanied the bulletin noted the potential for violence from “a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors.”

“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” the bulletin said.

---

What we are watching in the rest of the world ...

The European Union and drugmaker AstraZeneca sparred over a delay in coronavirus vaccine deliveries amid a deepening dispute that raises concerns about international competition for limited supplies of the shots needed to end the pandemic.

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot addressed the dispute for the first time, rejecting the EU’s assertion that the company was failing to honour its commitments. Soriot said vaccine delivery figures in AstraZeneca’s contract with the 27-nation bloc were targets, not firm commitments, and the company was unable to meet them because of problems in rapidly expanding production capacity.

“Our contract is not a contractual commitment, it’s a best effort,’’ Soriot said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. “Basically, we said we’re going to try our best, but we can’t guarantee we’re going to succeed. In fact, getting there, we are a little bit delayed.”

AstraZeneca said last week that it planned to cut initial deliveries in the EU to 31 million doses from 80 million due to reduced yields from its manufacturing plants in Europe. The EU claimed Wednesday that it will receive even less than that — just one quarter of the doses that member states were supposed to get during January-March 2021.

The EU says it expects the company to deliver the full amount on time, and on Monday threatened to put export controls on all vaccines made in its territory.

Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for health and food safety, rejected Soriot’s explanation for the delays, saying that “not being able to ensure manufacturing capacity is against the letter and spirit of our agreement.”

---

On this day in 1986 ...

The space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Fla., killing all seven crew members

---

In entertainment ...

Chris Murphy, a member of Canadian rock band Sloan, says he's been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a form of facial paralysis.

The musician shared the news with followers of his Instagram account alongside a photo of himself that compared the two sides of his face.

Murphy says went to the emergency room on Jan. 11 after he noticed that his mouth "seemed imbalanced."

He says one side of his face is paralyzed, but that he remains optimistic his muscles will reanimate with time, though it's not guaranteed and it could take months.

On the bright side, he adds, it's happened during the pandemic when he's at home and can wear a mask outside.

Sloan is one of Canada's most prominent rock acts of the 1990s and early aughts, having scored numerous hits including "Money City Maniacs" and "The Rest of My Life."

---

Also this...

Bernie Sanders went from becoming a hit meme to a nearly $20,000-crochet doll in less than a week.

After the Vermont senator went viral on social media for his simple Inauguration Day fashion choices of quirky brown mittens and over-sized olive green coat, Tobey King in Texas got to crocheting. She turned the sensational image that trended for days into a crochet doll.

It sold for $20,300. Yes, you read that right.

“It’s mind-blowing because I knew Bernie was trending because of that picture, and I already had a Bernie pattern and a Bernie doll. So I just went and got that, and I modified that super quick,” King said.

But recreating Sanders' exact look that captured people's eyes, and laughs, took King about seven hours of crocheting, in addition to the time she had invested in the design a year ago. And her attention to detail is obvious, nailing the iconic mittens that stole the show on Inauguration Day.

“The mittens are not that hard it’s just some colour changing, a special stitch,” King said.

King, 46, initially posted photos of the 9-inch doll on her Instagram account, and they garnered thousands of likes and comments. On Saturday, she posted the doll on eBay and later auctioned it for $20,300, which she said will be donated to Meals on Wheels America. Her donation was inspired by Sanders, whose campaign created sweatshirts with the image on them and donated all the proceeds to Meals on Wheel in Vermont.

“This could be my purpose; this is my new path,” King said. “This is a new way of helping people in a way that I’ve never been able to do before.”

---

ICYMI ...

There's a new language option on Microsoft's translation software, one spoken primarily by people in the largest territory in Canada.

Inuktitut, a dialect of Inuktut used by over 40,000 people across Nunavut and Northern Canada, is now one of 70 language options available through Microsoft's translator.

The translation service uses Inuktitut syllabics and is also available on Microsoft Office and Microsoft Bing Translator. It can also be used with Microsoft's speech-to-text translation services.

Microsoft says that the Government of Nunavut led the initiative to add Inuktitut to the company's software and helped provide the data to include it.

Statistics Canada says the use of Inuit languages, including Inuktitut in Nunavut, declined between 2001 and 2016. Between those years, the number of Nunavut Inuit who spoke an Inuit language as their mother tongue dropped to 65 per cent from 72 per cent.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors scrap and compete, but just can't get over the hump against Bucks

    The Toronto Raptors scrapped until the very end but fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Thatcher Demko dynamite as Canucks easily defeat slumping Senators

    The Vancouver Canucks downed the Senators 5-1 Wednesday, extending Ottawa's losing skid to six games.

  • Report: Blue Jays finalizing trade with Mets to acquire pitcher Steven Matz

    Toronto is likely betting that the upside Matz showed early in his career with the Mets is the truest indication of what's to come next in 2021.

  • Jim Rutherford's run in Pittsburgh was unlike anything we have seen

    Jim Rutherford's most powerful weapon was that he was managing for his last job, not his next one.

  • Nick Nurse pinpoints why offense struggled vs. Bucks

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was pretty happy with this teams defensive effort but the same can't be said for the offense. Nurse discusses why it laboured at times against Milwaukee.

  • Report: Texans hire Ravens assistant head coach David Culley as next head coach

    Bill O'Brien's replacement has a lot of work to do.

  • George Springer says he sees a lot of potential in Blue Jays

    George Springer says he's excited to be a part of a young, talented team like the Toronto Blue Jays, a club he believes has plenty of potential.

  • Braves announce formation of $2 million Hank Aaron fund to grow diversity in baseball

    Both MLB and the MLB Players Assocation contributed $500K to the fund.

  • Jake Muzzin strikes nerve with Matthew Tkachuk, earns retribution for Maple Leafs

    It was a perfect veteran move, and it was all the retribution the Leafs needed against Matthew Tkachuk.

  • Jae Crowder says he's been receiving 'overwhelming number of death threats'

    The Phoenix Suns forward says he's upped his security efforts amid regular death threats in his inbox.

  • Stafford vs. Watson: Who's the better option?

    Star quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson are both on the trading block but they carry different price tags. Here's why some teams might opt for Stafford.

  • Fantasy Hockey risers and fallers heading into Week 3: Time to trade Tyler Toffoli?

    Let's take a look at the state of the fantasy hockey landscape as we head into Week 3.

  • Shaquille O'Neal on The SHAQ Bowl | Dunk Bait

    Shaq stopped by to chat with Lajethro Jenkins on recent comments on Donovan Mitchell, what he's doing as Director of Community Relations for the Henry County Sheriff's Office, and discuss The SHAQ Bowl!!! *SHAQ Bowl is NOT a party but rather a live pre-game broadcast that incorporates celebrity team and challenges alongside musical performance and sports commentary. The variety show format brings a new level of fun and entertainment to the kick-off countdown format. It will be live and in-person for the celeb teams and music performances but strict CVID procedures are being followed

  • Warriors beat Timberwolves 123-111 to sweep 2-game series

    SAN FRANCISCO — James Wiseman hardly felt he had to prove something to the team that didn't draft him. The rookie centre came off Golden State's bench to score a career-high 25 points, dazzling opposite No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards in a matchup of last year's top two draft selections, and the Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-111 on Wednesday night. Edwards, who like Wiseman is just 19, also scored 25 points for his second-highest NBA total. Wiseman, however, said he wasn't looking to show anything to the Minnesota brass who chose Edwards instead. “I really wasn’t motivated by that factor,” Wiseman said. The big man dunked, knocked down all three of his 3-point tries and shot 9 for 14. He also blocked two shots, not fouling four times while going straight up to utilize his 7-foot frame. "That was one of my best games defensively," Wiseman said. His maturity and impressive learning curve continues to amaze coach Steve Kerr. “I’ve tried to picture myself at 19 putting up with everything that he’s had to put up with. It’s remarkable,” Kerr said. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 20 points while playing through foul trouble for Golden State. Stephen Curry added 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the Warriors won their ninth straight at home against Minnesota to sweep a two-game series. Andrew Wiggins delivered a big game Monday against his old Timberwolves team and scored another 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting Wednesday. Curry struggled with his shot and finished 6 for 17 from the floor and 4 of 11 on 3-pointers after scoring 36 points in Monday night's 130-108 rout of Minnesota. The Timberwolves worked to get Curry out of sync but couldn't do it consistently. “You can’t just do it sometimes. We’ve got to be an every-possession team,” coach Ryan Saunders said. For a second straight game, Kerr stuck with his new-look starting lineup featuring veteran big man Kevon Looney — and Wiseman in a reserve role. Looney grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds. Damion Lee scored a season-best 17 points and hit four 3s to go with three steals. Edwards had his second game with 20 or more points, shooting 9 for 19 with a season-high five 3-pointers. Malik Beasley also scored 25. Naz Reid added 19 points for Minnesota but went down hard midway through the fourth quarter after blocking a shot by Oubre before returning late. D'Angelo Russell missed both games against his former team because of a bruised right quadriceps muscle. Russell played 33 games for Golden State last season before the trade last February that brought Wiggins to the Bay Area. OFFICIAL INJURED The game was down to two referees after Scott Twardoski got hurt, the Warriors said. SMITH REMEMBERED A photo of Sekou Smith and tribute to him was shown on the big screen. The NBA reporter and analyst died Tuesday at age 48 from COVID-19. TIP-INS Timberwolves: F Ed Davis was ejected with 5:54 left in the second quarter for a flagrant 2 foul on Oubre. ... G Jarrett Culver sat out with a sprained left ankle after getting hurt in Monday's game. ... Minnesota hasn’t won on the Warriors’ home floor since a 124-117 overtime victory on April 5, 2016. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns missed his sixth straight game after announcing Jan. 15 he tested positive for the coronavirus. The Timberwolves are 2-11 without Towns in the lineup this season. Warriors: Oubre picked up his second foul just 1:18 into the game and his fourth at the 11:19 mark of the third quarter. He scored 16 points in the second, most for a single quarter in his career. ... In Wiggins' back-to-back games against the T-Wolves, he had 42 points, ... The Warriors are 6-2 at home vs. the Western Conference. ... On Sunday, second-round pick Nico Mannion, Jordan Poole and Alen Smailagic will head to Orlando for the G League bubble. UP NEXT Timberwolves: Return home to host the 76ers on Friday night having lost six straight in the series. Warriors: At Phoenix on Thursday night for a quick trip to the desert before returning home to face the Pistons on Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Grizzlies back to practicing, hope to resume season quickly

    The Memphis Grizzlies finally are back on a basketball court and hoping to get back to playing games. The Grizzlies returned to practice Wednesday night after having their last five games postponed because of contact tracing within the team and the length of time they were unable to practice. They had been allowed to do individual workouts with one coach over the past couple days, and coach Taylor Jenkins said it was great to be back. “It’s definitely been unique,” Jenkins said. “But I think our entire team, a lot of credit to our players, our staff to adjust obviously working really closely with the league on what are the best courses of action over the last dating back to when we were in Portland. But everyone’s handled it really well.” The NBA stopped play last March with the Grizzlies in Portland for a road game against the Trail Blazers the next night. They were in Portland again last week on a five-game winning streak only to have the first of a back-to-back with the Trail Blazers postponed, followed quickly by the next four games. “Man, I’m starting to think Portland don’t like us man," Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said with a laugh. Morant said he feels the Grizzlies have held each other accountable following league protocols to stay safe with COVID-19. Jenkins said centre Jonas Valanciunas is working through those protocols along with another unnamed player and hopes Valanciunas returns soon. “All we can control is every time that we have an opportunity to work, we make the most of it," Jenkins said. “So obviously, the last week has put us in a test, you know, but I think our guys rose to the occasion.” The Grizzlies currently have had a league-high six games postponed, tied with Washington. The Wizards went 13 days between games after six players tested positive for COVID-19 and three others had to sit out because of contact tracing. Memphis will have gone 12 days without games if it plays in San Antonio on Saturday. The Spurs had Monday night's game with New Orleans postponed but beat Boston on Wednesday night. The NBA has postponed 22 games this season, 21 since Jan. 10. The Grizzlies still are waiting for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow to return from injuries sustained last summer in the bubble. Once Memphis resumes playing, it is looking at playing 41 games in potentially 67 days. At least Morant is healthier. The NBA Rookie of the Year had only been back two games from a sprained left ankle when the Grizzlies were forced to stop playing. He's played only five of Memphis' 13 games so far. “I took this time to allow my ankle to heal even more and continue to get stronger to you know, be back to the Ja, you know, who’s just jumping around and stuff," Morant said. "So I feel like although it was tough, it was good for me.” ___ Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press

  • LeBron James' consistent dominance is his timeless impact on the NBA

    When LeBron James melded his preternatural playmaking intelligence with diligent study, he remade the league.

  • Joel Embiid not happy after shove from LeBron James: 'If it was me, I would have probably been ejected'

    The Sixers big man fell hard on his back after LeBron shoved him in the paint.

  • Demko dynamite as Vancouver Canucks beat Ottawa Senators 5-1

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks' so-called "lotto line" is starting to cash in. The top trio of Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller — dubbed the lotto line for their jersey numbers 6, 40 and 9 — combined for three goals and five points Wednesday as the Canucks downed the Ottawa Senators 5-1. Miller had two goals and an assist in the victory, but feels he and his linemates have more to give. "I think we need to push ourselves," he said. "I know it looks pretty for you guys because I got some points today but at the same time there's not much difference in the game." The line did appear to find its latent chemistry on Wednesday, however. Early in the second frame, Pettersson looked as if he were about to wind up for a big shot on a breakaway, then dropped a pass to defenceman Quinn Hughes instead. Hughes slipped the puck to Miller and the winger buried it from in tight. It was Miller's first goal of the year. Last season he led the Canucks in scoring with 72 points (27 goals, 45 assists) in 69 regular-season games. The NHL's COVID-19 protocols kept him out of the lineup for Vancouver's first three outings this year. Miller admitted that he initially struggled after returning to the lineup. "Sure at the beginning, probably the first three games. My legs were seizing up like halfway through the games and it was hard. I definitely had couch legs," he said. "But last three or so I felt pretty good. Obviously, I would like to be better on a personal standpoint but my legs weren't the issue. I was skating well, just wasn't making the plays I wanted to with the puck in the hard areas." Miller also assisted on Pettersson's goal Wednesday night, a blast from the point on a second-period power play. The Swedish centre has been limited to two goals so far this year, and said he's felt the crunch to perform. “There’s always pressure and I’m the guy that puts the most pressure on me," Pettersson said. "I always want to play good and I’ll be honest, my first couple of games haven’t been the way I want to play. Today was definitely a step in the right direction, but me and our line, definitely have a lot more to give.” Tyler Motte also scored twice for Vancouver (4-5-0) on Wednesday, helping the Canucks string together back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Despite the final score, the Senators (1-5-1) tested Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko early and often on Wednesday, outshooting Vancouver 24-7 in the first period alone. “We were playing fast, we were playing off the forecheck, we were driving the net," said Sens coach D.J. Smith. "And in the second period, we fell into a rush game. We turned pucks over and we fed their game and when they had opportunities, they put it in the back of the net.” Demko had 42 saves on the night, and Marcus Hogberg stopped 30-of-35 shots for the Senators. The goaltender's play wasn't Ottawa's issue on Wednesday, Smith said. "The goals he gave up were blatant mistakes by us," the coach said. The entire Sens team needs to be better in front of its netminder, said centre Josh Norris, who scored Ottawa's lone goal on power play in the first period Wednesday. “We’ve let up 10-plus goals in two games. You’re not going to win games like that," he said. "We’ve scored two goals in the last three games, too, so both those areas, obviously, are not good enough. And it has to improve.” The Senators have now lost six games in a row. Ottawa has not had a victory since topping Toronto 5-3 to open the season back on Jan. 15. “We’ve put together a period at a time, two periods at a time, but it seems like, for some reason, we just find one period to fall apart and mess everything up," Norris said. "We’re young but that’s not an excuse. Just a lot of mistakes that are very preventable, I think.” The extended losing skid has been difficult to weather, said Sens left-winger Brady Tkachuk. “Losing sucks. I hate losing, everyone in the room hates losing," he said. "So we’ve just got to bear down a little bit extra. We’re going to get out of this eventually. We’ve just got to stick together, which we have been, and stay positive. But the focus is on a win tomorrow.” Ottawa won't have to wait long for a chance to avenge Wednesday's loss. The two sides will battle again on Thursday, closing out a three-game series. NOTES: Ottawa defenceman Christian Woalanin left the game with a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return. … Earlier on Wednesday, the Sens dealt defenceman Christian Jaros to the San Jose Sharks for forward Jack Kopacka and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Bradley Beal confirms he's frustrated after Wizards set record in futility

    Beal is averaging 30.7 in the Wizards' wins ... and 36.8 points in their losses.

  • Ingram, Williamson each score 32, Pelicans top Beal, Wizards

    NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored a season-high 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the depleted Washington Wizards 124-106 on Wednesday night. Bradley Beal almost single-handedly kept the reeling Wizards in striking distance with 47 points. Washington got as close as eight points in the middle of the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled away in the final five minutes, highlighted by Williamson's soaring dunk of Ingram's lob from behind the 3-point line. Ingram finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, making all five he attempted in the second half. Williamson did most of his scoring in the paint and added eight free throws to help New Orleans win for just the second time in 10 games. Eric Bledsoe scored 18 points and Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds for New Orleans, which never trailed. Garrison Mathews scored 15 points and Robin Lopez had 14 for Washington, which played without guard Russell Westbrook and lost for the sixth time in seven games. New Orleans led by as many as 26 when Ingram's 15-foot pull-up made it 74-48, but Beal willed Washington back into the game during the next nine minutes. Beal's 24 points in the third quarter — during which he made four of five 3-point shots — helped the Wizards cut it to 94-80 by the end of the period. Williamson scored 11 in the first quarter, highlighted by his left-handed runner over three converging defenders while being fouled, and New Orleans took a 35-18 lead into the second period. Ingram missed four of his first five from deep but got a break when he heaved a deep 3 while being fouled by Beal and the ball hit the backboard, circled the rim and dropped in. The four-point play put the Pelicans up 64-41 late in the second quarter. Williamson had 20 points by halftime, at which point New Orleans led 64-45. TIP-INS Wizards: Westbrook, the Wizards' second-leading scorer, was scratched for rest after playing a night earlier in Houston. However, Wizards coach Scott Brooks did not rule out playing Westbrook on back-to-back nights later this season. ... Washington also was missing six players because of health and safety protocols. ... Brooks elected to give 6-foot-8, 216-pound Jordan Bell his first start of the season in an effort to match up better with the size of New Orleans' frontcourt. Bell had 11 rebounds and four points. ... Washington missed its first eight shots but trailed just 4-2 when Lopez hit a short hook. Pelicans: Adams has now had at least 16 rebounds in a game twice this season, the other coming at Utah last week, when he had 16. ... Guard Lonzo Ball did not return to the game after checking out late in the second quarter. The club said he had a sprained ankle. ... Reserve guard Josh Hart had eight rebounds, his ninth time this season with at least that many. ... New Orleans missed nine of 24 free throws. HARD FOUL The Wizards' Alex Len was called for a flagrant foul early in the fourth quarter when he grabbed Williamson by the shoulder with his left hand and right bicep with his right hand and pulled the Pelicans star to the floor as he tried to drive toward the hoop. Williamson was briefly in a prone position before getting up with a smile. Len wound up fouling out with 5:38 left. UP NEXT Wizards: Host Atlanta on Friday to open a two-game homestand. Pelicans: Host Milwaukee on Friday in the second of five straight home games. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press