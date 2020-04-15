COVID-19: Traditional treats for foreign workers on Tamil and Bengali New Year

Foreign workers at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory getting traditional Indian sweets during the Tamil and Bengali New Year on 14 April 2020. (PHOTO: Ministry of Manpower)

SINGAPORE — Amid the lockdown at the workers dormitories to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Hindu Endowments Board teamed up with the Inter-Agency Taskforce to distribute festive goodies to foreign workers to celebrate the Tamil and Bengali New Year on Tuesday (14 April).

A total of 123,000 traditional Indian sweets – including laddu, mysore pauk and paal gova – were prepared by 24 Hindu temples, and distributed to foreign workers at over 22 locations, regardless of race.

The Taskforce also distributed over 90,000 fast-food meals such as KFC chicken and vegetarian pizza, in addition to their daily meals.

“We hope that these festive goodies will help to lift the spirits of the foreign workers as they celebrate this festive occasion,” the Ministry of Manpower said in a media release on Tuesday.

