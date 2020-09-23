20 places in England where COVID cases are increasing the fastest

A number of areas in England have seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases.

In Bolton, 612 new infections were recorded in the seven days to 20 September – the equivalent of 212.8 per 100,000 people.

The area continues to record the highest rate in England, though it is down from 213.9 in the seven days to 13 September.

South Tyneside has the second-highest rate, up from 98.7 to 189.4 with 286 new cases.

Hyndburn is in third place, where the rate has risen from 132.0 to 183.9, with 149 new cases.

The new figures come as Boris Johnson announced further restrictions to curb the spread of the virus after a 132% spike in infections in the last two weeks.

In total 6,178 cases were recorded on Wednesday which is the highest daily figure since 1 May, with another 37 people dying.

The prime minister told people in England to work from home where possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close at 10pm to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus.

Masks will be required in more settings, there will be tougher enforcement of rules, and the military could be brought in to help free up the police.

View photos A man sits at the bottom of Grey's Monument in Newcastle (Picture: Getty) More

Other areas recording sharp increases in their seven-day rates include Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 67.4 to 158.8, with 481 new cases), Halton (up from 81.1 to 168.5, with 218 new cases), Pendle (up from 72.7 to 150.9 with 139 new cases), Bury (up from 97.9 to 173.3 with 331 new cases) and Manchester (up from 82.5 to 153.2 with 847 new cases).

The new cases figures, for the seven days to 20 September, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 23 September on the government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Data for the most recent three days (September 21-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The 20 areas in England with the highest rates of coronavirus

Bolton 212.8 (612), 213.9 (615)

South Tyneside 189.4 (286), 98.7 (149)

Hyndburn 183.9 (149), 132.0 (107)

Blackburn with Darwen 182.4 (273), 127.6 (191)

Preston 180.9 (259), 127.9 (183)

Knowsley 175.0 (264), 109.4 (165)

Bury 173.3 (331), 97.9 (187)

Liverpool 170.1 (847), 114.0 (568)

Burnley 169.8 (151), 124.8 (111)

Halton 168.5 (218), 81.1 (105)

Newcastle upon Tyne 158.8 (481), 67.4 (204)

Manchester 153.2 (847), 82.5 (456)

Rossendale 151.1 (108), 103.5 (74)

Pendle 150.9 (139), 72.7 (67)

Oldham 148.0 (351), 116.8 (277)

Rochdale 136.7 (304), 93.1 (207)

Salford 132.9 (344), 97.0 (251)

Sunderland 132.2 (367), 86.1 (239)

Wirral 131.8 (427), 103.4 (335)

Bradford 128.0 (691), 98.4 (531)

Tameside 126.3 (286), 109.5 (248)

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news, advice and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter