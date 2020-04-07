COVID-19: Toh Guan Dormitory declared isolation area after 14 confirmed cases

Toh Guan Dormitory at Toh Guan Road East. (PHOTO: Screenshot/Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — Toh Guan Dormitory became the third location to be declared an isolation area to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a notice by the Ministry of Health on the Government Gazette on Monday (6 April), five blocks on the premises of the dormitory along Toh Guan Road East will be isolated: Blocks 13, 15, 17, 17A, 19 and 19A.

The notice came into effect at 8.30pm on Monday.

On Sunday, two foreign worker dormitories – S11 Dormitory@Punggol and Westlite Toh Guan dormitory – were gazetted as isolation areas.

Nearly 20,000 workers across the two dormitories were placed under quarantine and are now staying in their rooms for 14 days.

14 cases at Toh Guan Dormitory

As of Monday, there are 14 cases of COVID-19 infection at Toh Guan Dormitory. There are 88 cases confirmed at the S11 Dormitory@Punggol – the largest infection cluster in Singapore – and 29 at Westlite Toh Guan.

Five other dormitories also saw confirmed COVID-19 infections: Sungei Tengah Lodge (six cases), Tampines Dormitory (nine), Cochrane Lodge I (two), Cochran Lodge II (four) and a dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop (four).

