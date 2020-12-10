Covid-19 tests for secondary school age children in London’s worst-hit boroughs

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a news conference at 10 Downing Street (REUTERS)

Secondary school pupils in London’s worst-affected boroughs will be tested for Covid-19 under a plan announced by Matt Hancock.

The Health Secretary revealed the move at a Downing Street briefing on Thursday evening.

He said further details will be set out on Friday, but it will cover the seven worst-affected boroughs in London.

“I'm particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex. Cases are rising and in many areas are already high,” he said.

"Looking into the detail, the testing results and survey shows us that by far the fastest rise is among secondary school age children 11-18 years old, while the rate among adults in London is broadly flat.

"But we know from experience that a sharp rise in case in younger people can lead to a rise among more vulnerable age groups later.

"We need to do everything we can to stop the spread among school age children in London right now - we must not wait until the review, which will take place on December 16. We need to take targeted action immediately."

He spoke after latest figures revealed the infection rate in London is the highest in England, with more than 190 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week - compared with 158 per 100,000 during the previous seven days.

Providing detail about the testing scheme for schoolchildren, Mr Hancock said: "Having spoken to the leaders of London's councils and the mayor, we've decided to put in place an immediate plan for testing all secondary school aged children in the seven worst affected boroughs of London, in parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent.

"We want to keep schools open because that is both right for education and for public health.

"We are therefore surging mobile testing units and will be working with schools and local authorities to encourage these children and their families to get tested over the coming days. More details will be set out tomorrow.

"I want to urge all those involved to step forward for the testing.

"It is important that 11-18 year olds get tested in these boroughs, irrespective of whether they have symptoms."

Reacting to the announcement, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, said he was “pleased the government has listened" and welcomed the extra resources in the most severely-affected areas of the capital.

“We have repeatedly asked for more testing in our worst hit boroughs to help tackle the spread of the virus and I have discussed our concerns with the Health Secretary, including the particularly concerning rise in cases in secondary school children.

Students at St Andrew University participating in testing of a lateral flow antigen test facility last month Getty Images

“We have seen before how the virus moves from younger age groups to older groups and with the change in restrictions for Christmas approaching, it is vitally important that we are able to identify who has the virus so they can self-isolate."

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, called on the government to provide a “clear explanation” of the plan to teachers, parents and pupils.

“This is clearly a very serious new development, and the government’s first priority must be the safety of those involved," he said.

“The government is yet to explain why during this emergency testing period public health is best served by schools remaining fully open. A very short-term period of home learning while test results are obtained would ensure further transmission does not occur in schools amongst the most affected group.

“Government must provide a clear explanation to school leaders, parents and pupils so that communities can have confidence in the government’s approach.”

