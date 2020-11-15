COVID-19 tests in Delhi to be doubled, says Amit Shah; places of worship set to reopen in Maharashtra

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a review meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other officials as the National Capital is facing a third wave of COVID-19.

Shah's meeting in Delhi was attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers of the Central government. The meeting on Sunday was convened to devise a strategy to contain the spread of the virus in Delhi, especially in view of the festival season and the onset of winter accompanied by rising pollution.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is gearing up to reopen places of worship from Monday.

In Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested," he tweeted.

A snapshot of the COVID-19 situation countrywide showed that 41,100 new cases on Sunday took the total caseload to 88,14,579. The Union health ministry added that the number of new cases in a day had remained below 50,000 for eight consecutive days.

India's recovery rate rose to 93.09 percent with more than 82 lakh COVID-19 patients having recuperated so far. On the other hand, the toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases also remained below five lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 4,79,216 active cases in the country currently, which accounts for 5.44 percent of the total caseload, the ministry said.

RT-PCR tests in Delhi to be doubled, CAPF doctors to be deployed: Amit Shah

Taking stock of the situation in Delhi, Shah issued a slew of instructions in a bid to curb the surge of the virus in the National Capital. He was quoted by The Times of India as saying that the number of RT-PCR tests conducted will be doubled in the city, and the Centre will airlift additional doctors from CAPFs and paramedical staff, in view of shortage of health care workers.

"Mobile Testing Vans of ICMR and health ministry to be deployed at vulnerable spots. Few MCD hospitals to be converted into COVID-19 dedicated hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms," he also said, adding, "More oxygen cylinders, high flow nasal cannula and other necessary equipment will be made available to Delhi government by the Centre."

He added, "Dedicated multi-department teams to visit all private hospitals in Delhi for inspection of availability of COVID-19 medical infrastructure, admission of patients and availability of beds."

In a series of tweets, Shah said the meeting resolved to enhance the capacity of Delhi's hospitals and in this direction, 300 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO COVID hospital (Dhaula Kuan) in addition to the existing 250 ICU beds. To increase the number of oxygen beds, the 10,000-bedded Chhatarpur COVID care centre will be strengthened, the home minister added.

He further said containment measures initiated earlier such as the creation of containment zones, contact tracing, etc will be reviewed. " Especially those who are at high risk of getting COVID should be constantly monitored so that there is are no gaps in implementing preventive measures," Shah said.

"In order to save the maximum number of lives, it has also been decided to focus on tracking COVID-19 patients under home isolation and immediately shifting them to COVID hospitals if they require emergency medical service," he said in another tweet.

Factors like the festival season and air pollution have contributed to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last few weeks, officials have said. On Wednesday last week, Delhi recorded highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases.

Taking cognisance of the situation in the National Capital, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla held a meeting with state and central officials on 2 November. Bhalla had attributed the third wave to festivals and a greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of COVID-appropriate behaviour, PTI reported.

However, in a virtual press conference last week, Kejriwal asserted that pollution was the "biggest" reason for the spike in the cases.

