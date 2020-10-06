How to get a COVID-19 test in Ottawa using the new online booking system

People in Ottawa can start booking COVID-19 tests at all assessment and care centres as of Monday evening, the Ottawa COVID-19 testing taskforce says.

Last week, the province announced it would be transitioning to an online booking system starting Tuesday. Several test sites in eastern Ontario closed Monday in order to switch over.

Here are all the testing locations in Ottawa now available by appointment:

Brewer Arena (every day 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

CHEO assessment centre at Brewer Arena (every day 8:30 a.m. to 7 :30 p.m.)

Coventry Road drive-thru assessment centre (every day 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Moodie Drive care clinic (weekdays 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Heron Road care clinic (weekdays 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Appointment slots for the Moodie and Heron locations start at 6 p.m. Monday, and slots for Brewer Arena are available starting at 8:30 p.m.

According to Ottawa Public Health (OPH), people are eligible to get a test at one of those assessment or care centres if they show symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to a confirmed case, are a resident or staff member at a facility with an outbreak or if they are part of a targeted testing initiative directed by Ontario's ministries of Health or Long-Term Care.

OPH says instructions for accessing online booking for these centres is be available on their website.

Booking for those without internet access

The Ottawa COVID-19 testing taskforce, made up of Ottawa Public Health along with regional labs and hospitals, says for those without internet access, testing sites will have a phone number that people can call to book appointments.

"Please note that there are a limited amount of phone bookings and it is to be used for those without internet access," it said in a news release Monday, adding people should not go to emergency departments for tests.

A "very limited number of spots" will be held for same-day appointments for those reasons, said the taskforce.

CBC requested the phone number late Monday night but has yet to hear back.

Ottawa's medical officer of health Vera Etches said OPH is working to make sure everyone who needs a test can get one.

"It's something we'll have to monitor. There are certainly other initiatives underway for people who don't have a computer," she said.

Etches also said she expects the demand for testing to drop with stricter requirements for testing.