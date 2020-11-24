COVID-19 test must for taking dip in Ganga at Haridwar Kumbh Mela: Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File photo)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday discussed the arrangements related to health and safety in the upcoming Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar in view of COVID-19.

He said the COVID-19 test will be mandatory for everyone before taking dip in Ganga at the Kumbh Mela.

Rawat held discussions with the state officials through video conferencing. He said that the government will be collectively responsible for arranging Kumbh baths in a safe manner for the devotees coming to this important event. For this, all the concerned departments should work in mutual coordination, he added.

He said that in this regard arrangements should be made to issue an advisory as soon as possible in view of the COVID-19 situation. Arrangements should be made for registration of the portal for those coming to Kumbh Mela. Thermal screening at the entry point, as well as the provision of antigen testing, should be made so that people come for Kumbh bath only after undergoing COVID-19 test, he added.

He also asked the helpers of ashrams and saints to take help in spreading public awareness. He further said that attention should be paid to the system of making masks through self-help groups. He added that the construction of the 1000-bedded COVID Hospital in Haridwar should be sped up. Along with speeding up construction, medical colleges and hospitals in Haridwar were also asked to make effective arrangements.

The Chief Minister said that an action plan should be chalked out to control the number of devotees on the occasion of Kumbh Mela.

He asked the Director General of Police Ashok Kumar to focus on preparing a contingency plan for crowd control. He said that the availability of medical facilities should be ensured at all entry points. He also asked to pay attention to providing health facilities to the residents of Haridwar and those staying in the ashrams as and when required.

At the meeting, Health Secretary Amit Negi expected the District Magistrate of Haridwar to provide an action plan for the necessary arrangements to be made for Kumbha Mela. He said that necessary funds will be arranged for the implementation of the arrangements.

Ashok Kumar said that an action plan for security management, crowd management etc related to Kumbh Mela is being prepared.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Secretary Nitesh Jha, Shailesh Bagoli, in-charge Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey and other officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)