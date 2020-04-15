COVID-19 - Temporary reduction of service at some low traffic Canadian land border crossings

OTTAWA, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) today announced the temporary reduction of service hours at certain low-traffic ports of entry (POE) along the Canada-United States land border. These COVID-19 related measures are temporary and in effect as of April 15, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. They will remain in effect until further notice.

The Government of Canada continues to introduce border measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada. All non-essential travel into Canada continues to be prohibited.

The CBSA will proceed with the temporary reduction of service hours at a total of 27 locations.

Economic supply chains and trade will remain open and we will work to ensure that access to goods and services is not interrupted. As such, these changes should not affect commercial traffic.

The CBSA remains committed to ensuring that Indigenous people continue to be able to move within and between their communities, and are able to provide and access essential goods and services.

Quick Facts

This temporary reduction of service hours will be reviewed on an ongoing basis as the public health situation evolves.



As of March 21, there is a temporary 30-day restriction on all non-essential travel at the Canada-U.S. border, including but not limited to tourism and recreation.

Travellers who are granted entry into Canada will be informed of Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)'s mandatory 14-day self-isolation requirement. This is mandatory for all coming into Canada even if they do not have any symptoms, as they are at risk of developing symptoms and infecting others. If they do have symptoms, they will be provided a mask and referred to a health professional.

Travellers will also be required to provide their contact information and place of isolation to help PHAC monitor and enforce compliance with the 14-day quarantine/isolation requirement.

Fact Sheet

COVID-19 – Temporary reduction of service at Canadian land border crossings

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSA is temporarily reducing service hours at a total of 27 Canadian land border locations. The temporary hour adjustments are in effect as of April 15, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) and will remain in effect until the expiration date of the Order in Council made under the Quarantine Act prohibiting entry into Canada from the United States. The CBSA regularly reviews its operations and adjustments are made when necessary.

Pacific Region: 3 ports



CBSA Port CBSA Current Hours of Service New CBSA Temporary Hours of Service Cascade, British Columbia 8:00 am to midnight, 7 days a week

(first Saturday in November to second Saturday in March)



7:00 am to 11:00 pm, 7 days a week

(second Sunday in March to first Sunday in November) 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week Nelway, British Columbia 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week Rykerts, British Columbia 8:00 am to midnight, 7 days a week

(first Saturday in November to second Saturday in March)



7:00 am to 11:00 pm, 7 days a week

(second Sunday in March to first Sunday in November) 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week

Prairie Region: 16 ports



CBSA Port CBSA Current Hours of Service New CBSA Temporary Hours of Service Carievale, Saskatchewan 8:00 am to 9:00 pm (second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November) 9:00 to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week (remainder of the year) 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week Carway, Alberta 7:00 am to 11:00 pm, 7 days a week 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, 7 days a week Climax, Saskatchewan 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

(second Sunday in March to May 31)



8:00 am to 9:00 pm

(June 1 to September 15)



9:00 am to 6:00 pm

(September 16 to first Saturday in November)



10:00 am to 7:00 pm

(first Sunday in November to second Saturday in March) 7 days a week 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday Coulter, Manitoba 8:00 am to 9:00 pm, 7 days a week 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week Del Bonita, Alberta 8:00 am to 9:00 pm

(June 1 to September 15)

7 days a week



9:00 am to 6:00 pm

(September 16 to May 31)

7 days a week 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday Estevan, Saskatchewan 8:00 am to 9:00 pm (second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November)



9:00 am to 10:00 pm (remainder of the year), Monday to Friday (except holidays) 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week Goodlands, Manitoba 9:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week Gretna, Manitoba 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week Lena, Manitoba 8:00 am to 9:00 pm, 7 days a week 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week Monchy, Saskatchewan 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

(second Sunday in March to May 31)



8:00 am to 9:00 pm

(June 1 to September 15)



9:00 am to 7:00 pm

(September 16 to first Saturday in November)



10:00 am to 7:00 pm

(first Sunday in November to second Saturday in March)



7 days a week 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday Northgate, Saskatchewan 8:00 am to 9:00 pm (second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November)



9:00 am to 10:00 pm (remainder of the year) 7 days a week 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week Oungre, Saskatchewan 8:00 am to 9:00 pm (second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November)



9:00 am to 10:00 pm (remainder of the year) 7 days a week 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week Regway, Saskatchewan 24/7 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week West Poplar River, Saskatchewan 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

(second Sunday in March to May 31)



8:00 am to 9:00 pm

(June 1 to September 15)



9:00 am to 6:00 pm

(September 16 to first Saturday in November)



10:00 am to 7:00 pm

(first Sunday in November to second Saturday in March)



7 days a week 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday Windygates, MB 9:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week Winkler, Manitoba 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, 7 days a week

Quebec Region: 8 ports



CBSA Port CBSA Current Hours of Service New CBSA Temporary Hours of Service Chartierville, Quebec 8:00 am to midnight, 7 days a week 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week Frelighsburg, Quebec 24/7 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week Hemmingford, Quebec 24/7 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week Highwater, Quebec 24/7 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week Lacolle Route 221, Quebec 24/7 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week Morses Line, Quebec 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (all travellers)

4:00 pm to 8:00 am

Remote traveller processing

(only available to citizens of Canada, the United States,

and permanent residents of either country) 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week



Remote traveller processing

(only available to citizens of Canada,

the United States, and permanent residents of either country) NOTE: This location will be available to travellers only.

Commercial traffic must use Frelighsburg or St-Armand. Trout River,Quebec 24/7 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week Lacolle 223, Quebec 24/7 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week

