COVID-19 - Temporary reduction of service at some low traffic Canadian land border crossings
OTTAWA, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) today announced the temporary reduction of service hours at certain low-traffic ports of entry (POE) along the Canada-United States land border. These COVID-19 related measures are temporary and in effect as of April 15, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. They will remain in effect until further notice.
The Government of Canada continues to introduce border measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada. All non-essential travel into Canada continues to be prohibited.
The CBSA will proceed with the temporary reduction of service hours at a total of 27 locations.
Economic supply chains and trade will remain open and we will work to ensure that access to goods and services is not interrupted. As such, these changes should not affect commercial traffic.
The CBSA remains committed to ensuring that Indigenous people continue to be able to move within and between their communities, and are able to provide and access essential goods and services.
This temporary reduction of service hours will be reviewed on an ongoing basis as the public health situation evolves.
As of March 21, there is a temporary 30-day restriction on all non-essential travel at the Canada-U.S. border, including but not limited to tourism and recreation.
Travellers who are granted entry into Canada will be informed of Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)'s mandatory 14-day self-isolation requirement. This is mandatory for all coming into Canada even if they do not have any symptoms, as they are at risk of developing symptoms and infecting others. If they do have symptoms, they will be provided a mask and referred to a health professional.
Travellers will also be required to provide their contact information and place of isolation to help PHAC monitor and enforce compliance with the 14-day quarantine/isolation requirement.
Fact Sheet
COVID-19 – Temporary reduction of service at Canadian land border crossings
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSA is temporarily reducing service hours at a total of 27 Canadian land border locations. The temporary hour adjustments are in effect as of April 15, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) and will remain in effect until the expiration date of the Order in Council made under the Quarantine Act prohibiting entry into Canada from the United States. The CBSA regularly reviews its operations and adjustments are made when necessary.
Pacific Region: 3 ports
CBSA
Port
CBSA
Current Hours of Service
New CBSA
Temporary Hours of Service
Cascade, British Columbia
8:00 am to midnight, 7 days a week
8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week
Nelway, British Columbia
8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week
8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week
Rykerts, British Columbia
8:00 am to midnight, 7 days a week
7:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week
Prairie Region: 16 ports
CBSA
Port
CBSA
Current Hours of Service
New CBSA
Temporary Hours of Service
Carievale, Saskatchewan
8:00 am to 9:00 pm
(second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November)
9:00 to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week
(remainder of the year)
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week
Carway, Alberta
7:00 am to 11:00 pm, 7 days a week
8:00 am to 6:00 pm, 7 days a week
Climax, Saskatchewan
9:00 am to 6:00 pm
7 days a week
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday
Coulter, Manitoba
8:00 am to 9:00 pm, 7 days a week
8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week
Del Bonita, Alberta
8:00 am to 9:00 pm
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday
Estevan, Saskatchewan
8:00 am to 9:00 pm
(second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November)
9:00 am to 10:00 pm
(remainder of the year), Monday to Friday (except holidays)
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week
Goodlands, Manitoba
9:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week
Gretna, Manitoba
8:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week
8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week
Lena, Manitoba
8:00 am to 9:00 pm, 7 days a week
8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week
Monchy, Saskatchewan
9:00 am to 6:00 pm
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday
Northgate, Saskatchewan
8:00 am to 9:00 pm
(second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November)
(remainder of the year)
7 days a week
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week
Oungre, Saskatchewan
8:00 am to 9:00 pm
(second Sunday in March to first Saturday in November)
9:00 am to 10:00 pm
(remainder of the year)
7 days a week
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week
Regway, Saskatchewan
24/7
6:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week
West Poplar River, Saskatchewan
9:00 am to 6:00 pm
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday
Windygates, MB
9:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week
Winkler, Manitoba
8:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week
8:00 am to 6:00 pm, 7 days a week
Quebec Region: 8 ports
CBSA
Port
CBSA
Current Hours of Service
New CBSA
Temporary Hours of Service
Chartierville, Quebec
8:00 am to midnight, 7 days a week
8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week
Frelighsburg, Quebec
24/7
8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week
Hemmingford, Quebec
24/7
8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week
Highwater, Quebec
24/7
8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week
Lacolle Route 221, Quebec
24/7
8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week
Morses Line, Quebec
8:00 am to 4:00 pm (all travellers)
4:00 pm to 8:00 am
8:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days a week
NOTE: This location will be available to travellers only.
Trout River,Quebec
24/7
8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week
Lacolle 223, Quebec
24/7
8:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week
