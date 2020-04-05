COVID-19: Take 'circuit breaker' period seriously, can save lives – Lawrence Wong

Shoppers wearing face masks with a cart full of food supplies wait in line to pay at a supermarket counter in Singapore, Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020. Singaporeans were seen buying food supplies in supermarkets following neighboring Malaysia's announcement of a nationwide lockdown from the coronavirus to begin Wednesday which could affect the flow of food supplies to the city state. (AP Photo/Ee Ming Toh)

SINGAPORE – Stay home, unless you are buying groceries or exercising.

Minister for National Development and COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce co-chair Lawrence Wong did not mince words when he spoke at a taskforce press briefing on Sunday (5 April).

“The point should be very clear: if your business is not in the list of essential services, you will either telecommute or stop work altogether. There are no two ways about it,” he said of the upcoming set of “circuit-breaking” measures that will take effect on Tuesday. “The rules for individuals are very clear too: stay home, unless you are exercising or buying groceries.”

He made these remarks as Singapore confirmed a single-day high of 120 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, of which 116 were locally transmitted. This brings the total number of novel coronavirus infections in the country to 1,309.

Emerging clusters are also occurring within foreign worker dormitories, and the government has taken steps to contain these.

“We know these adjustments will be difficult. Many Singaporeans have set routines, at coffeshops, meeting friends... But all of this cannot be tolerated anymore,” he emphasised. “Everyone must make the necessary adjustments to make this one month of circuit breaker (measures) effective.”

On Friday, the government had announced that the circuit breaker includes the closure of most workplaces, except for essential services and those in key economic sectors. Educational institutions will also close and roll out full home-based learning from Wednesday.

Ring-fencing and containment

There has been an increasing number of clusters in the past few days, said MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak, and this “reflects the fact that several individuals have been exposed and exhibited symptoms before we were able to ring fence and isolate them”.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong added, “As we see more clusters and more cases, it is important to take the circuit breaker very seriously. Even if there are more clusters, we can help contain the spread and the size of the cluster.

“Very often people ask me, can I do this, can I do that, can I have a meal with my friends, I miss them. The question is not can you do it, but whether do you have to.”





