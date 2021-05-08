COVID-19 Surge: List of States Under Lockdown, Partial Lockdown

As the country continues to witness a spike in daily coronavirus cases, several states and Union territories are imposing strict restrictions and curbs to control the spread.

While India has not gone into nationwide lockdown, many parts of the country are witnessing complete lockdowns and partial lockdowns, with some taking the route of weekend and night curfews.

Here’s a look at the overall state of the country, as on Saturday, 8 May.

REGIONS UNDER LOCKDOWN

RAJASTHAN

On Thursday, 6 May, the Rajasthan government said that a strict lockdown will be imposed in the state from 10 May to 24 May. Marriage functions, intrastate movements will not be allowed during the period. Marriage functions will, however, be allowed after 31 May.

Also Read: No COVID+ Report For Hospitalisation: What Do New Guidelines Say?

MAHARASHTRA

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till 15 May. The state government had earlier announced a slew of measures including restricting timings of essential services and shutting of public places.

DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown by one more week, until 10 May. The lockdown was first imposed on 19 April and was slated to end at 5 am on 26 April.

KARNATAKA

Amid a severe surge of COVID cases in the state, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government extended the lockdown across the state till 24 May.

The lockdown had originally been imposed from 26 April to 12 May, but the CM said that it had not been able to meet the objective and, therefore, had been extended by two more weeks.

TAMIL NADU

The new MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu announced a complete lockdown in the state in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The lockdown has been announced for two weeks – from 10 May to 24 May.

KERALA

The Government of Kerala on Thursday, 6 May, announced a statewide two-week lockdown from 6 am on 8 May till 16 May.

The infection rate in the state has been peaking, with 41,953 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 5 May, the highest single-day spike recorded in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Story continues

Also Read: What’s Allowed as Tamil Nadu Goes into Total Lockdown for 2 Weeks?

BIHAR

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has imposed a lockdown in the state of Bihar till 15 May amid rising COVID cases in the state.

The announcement came after few hours of the Patna High Court instructing the government to go into a lockdown.

Other states witnessing lockdown include Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Odisha.

STATES UNDER PARTIAL LOCKDOWN

UTTAR PRADESH

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government extended the partial curfew imposed in the state till 7 am on 10 May.

"Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the partial 'corona curfew' till 7 am on 10 May," ACS Information Navneet Sehgal told ANI.

PUNJAB

On Friday, 7 May, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh instructed the state DGP to enforce the weekend lockdown in a strict manner.

In view of the COVID surge, the Punjab government had imposed stricter COVID curbs on Sunday by ordering all shops, except those selling essential items, to shut down till 15 May.

The state government has extended the daily lockdown till 15 May.

WEST BENGAL

The West Bengal government announced a partial lockdown in the state starting 30 April, by restricting certain activities and curtailing some establishments.

An order by the government, dated 30 April, said that the restrictions were to be in effect immediately. The government has instructed the police and local authorities to use public address systems to inform the public and ensure implementation of the order.

Also Read: COVID Surge: Andhra Pradesh Announces Partial Curfew Till 17 May

MANIPUR

On Friday, 7 May, the Manipur government imposed a 24-hour curfew in seven districts from 8 May to 17 May. As far as the rest of the state is concerned, night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am will remain effective.

Other states and Union territories witnessing partial lockdown include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

India, on 8 May, reported 4,01,078 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,18,92,676. The death toll increased by 4,187 to 2,38,270.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,23,446 active cases across the country, while 1,79,30,960 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,18,609 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.COVID-19 Surge: List of States Under Lockdown, Partial LockdownTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Where Are the Women in Your Cabinet? . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.