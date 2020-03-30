COVID-19 surfaces at another Vancouver care home

A person connected to the Royal Arch Masonic long-term care home in Vancouver has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

Family members of the residents have been notified, but an email from the health authority to CBC didn't make clear whether it is a resident or staff member who has tested positive.

The facility is a 151-bed long-term care home in the Champlain Heights area of Vancouver.

On Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 12 long-term care homes throughout the province have had a staff member or resident infected. The Shaughnessy Care Centre, a private seniors community in Port Coquitlam was added to the list Saturday.

Provincial health officials don't provide their daily update on Sundays, but as of Saturday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control said there were 884 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

396 recovered in B.C.

17 deaths in B.C.

Cases by region:

291 in Fraser Health.

77 in Interior Health.

60 in Island Health.

12 in Northern Health.

444 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

There have been 38,697 tests completed as of Saturday.

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to resume their regular updates on COVID-19 in Victoria on Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT.