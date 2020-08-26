What Are COVID-19 Super-Spreader Events And How Can You Avoid Them?

“Super-spreader” is a non-scientific term, used to describe people who end up accidentally infecting significantly more people than would be expected – and in this case, we’re talking about people infecting others with COVID-19.

A super-spreader event, then, is the circumstance in which this person spreads the virus around lots of people in one go. While you might expect a person with COVID-19 to pass it on to one or two people, in a super-spreader event they might pass it around to 10 or more.

So far, super-spreader events have occurred in a range of places including meat packing plants, prisons, nightclubs and bars – basically any venue where people are in close proximity of one another, ventilation is poor and the virus gets the opportunity to spread like wildfire.

Scientists want there to be less focus on the people who act as the source of the infection (the super-spreader, you might say) and more on the circumstances the spread has happened – so as not to lay blame. By shifting the focus, they say, this can help prevent situations from happening again.

Household transmission seems to be the most likely way to catch COVID-19, but an analysis by London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) found nursing homes, bars, religious settings and workplaces were associated with more clusters of cases. There have also been some incidences at weddings, sporting events and conferences where large numbers of people became ill.

Quentin Leclerc, a researcher in mathematical modeling of infectious disease, who was involved in the LSHTM analysis, says rather than focusing on the type of venue where the virus spreads (for example, a nightclub or wedding venue), we should focus on the environmental conditions that appear to help fuel such events.

