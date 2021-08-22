COVID-19 strikes Dallas Cowboys as coach, player unavailable vs. Houston Texans

The Dallas Cowboys are still 19 days from the regular season, but the COVID-19 pandemic is already affecting their roster.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins did not participate in Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium because of NFL COVID protocols.

“Both men left the stadium earlier today out of an abundance of caution under the guidelines of the NFL’s Covid related protocols,” the Cowboys said in a release.

Although the exact details of Quinn’s and Watkins’ situations have yet to be released, it’s likely they both tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s the first time any Cowboys personnel have missed time for COVID-related issues in 2021.

Quinn and Watkins will be reevaluated by the Cowboys medical staff on Sunday, the Cowboys said.

The Cowboys player roster is 93% vaccinated, and 100% of the team’s staff is fully vaccinated.

If Quinn is asymptomatic and tests negative he’s likely to miss at least 10 days, according to NFL protocols, which would include the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus missed his second preseason game after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Eberflus is fully vaccinated and has been asymptomatic.