Will a COVID-19 relief deal be struck by Tuesday? What we know about negotiations

WASHINGTON – The clock is ticking for Democrats and Republicans to reach a COVID-19 relief deal after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for both sides to come together to restore urgently needed benefits before Election Day.

Both sides are struggling to cut a deal weeks before the election. Democrats and Republicans are hundreds of billions of dollars apart in their proposals and unable to resolve major policy differences on COVID-19 testing, child tax credit provisions and funding for state and local governments.

Congress passed a comprehensive aid package in March, and many of its provisions have lapsed. The federal boost to unemployment benefits ran out in July, airline assistance expired in October, and Americans weathering an economic recession eagerly await another round of relief checks.

President Donald Trump ended relief talks at the beginning of the month, telling Senate Republicans to focus instead on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, but he reversed course, reopening negotiations with congressional Democrats.

Here’s the latest on negotiations:

How much funding does each side want ?

Democrats want about $2.2 trillion in funding, and the White House proposed about $1.8 trillion. Senate Republicans are set to act on a $500 billion plan Wednesday. Trump said he wants more funding than Democrats and his own negotiators offered.

What do Democrats want?

Congressional Democrats have held fast to their $2.2 trillion proposal outlined in legislation the Democratic-controlled House passed at the beginning of October. They had initially proposed a $3.4 trillion plan Republicans rejected as too expensive, so Democrats lowered the price tag on their offer.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week" that both sides had until Tuesday to reach a deal if they wanted a package passed before the election.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, one of the lead White House negotiators, spoke for almost an hour Monday afternoon, Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said. They "continued to narrow their differences," Hammill said, and are set to speak again Tuesday.

Both sides gridlocked over provisions such as the amount of the federal unemployment boost and aid for state and local governments. The Democratic proposal includes $600 per week in unemployment benefits, which Senate Republicans said would serve as a disincentive to work. Democrats want $436 billion in assistance for state and local governments, many of which have seen their budgets stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans fear such a large allocation of funding would add to the deficit and bail out mismanaged governments.

Some Democrats criticized Pelosi’s position, calling for the House to take the White House’s $1.8 trillion offer and use it as a foundation for more aid if Democrats win the White House, keep control of the House and flip control of the Senate.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a liberal, said last week in a CNN interview that he and many other members of Congress believe “what is unacceptable is for us to go away with no deal.”

What does the White House want?

The White House’s position has shifted several times over the past month.

At the beginning of October, Trump halted months of negotiations, then reversed course, calling for standalone aid bills to provide another round of checks to Americans and relief for airlines. He reopened negotiations with Democrats, and White House negotiators offered a $1.8 trillion deal.

The White House acknowledged Senate Republicans are more unlikely to support a relief bill the higher the price tag goes. The administration has not publicly released details of its plan or text of proposed legislation.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, one of the lead White House negotiators, said Monday, “The Senate Republicans have been very vocal in terms of their lack of support of a number that isn’t even close to what the president has already supported at the $1.8 trillion range.” Whether enough Republican senators would support a deal is “up to Leader (Mitch) McConnell," he said, referring to the Kentucky Republican and Senate majority leader.

