As COVID-19 spread, the feds relaxed rules and hospitals tried to contain the outbreak. Other infections may have risen.

When the Trump administration waived most federal hospital inspections and suspended hospital infection reporting in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, patient safety advocates warned it could lead to big increases in hospital-acquired infections.

Jumps in infections at two hospitals in New York and St. Louis — up to five times higher — suggest they may have been right.

"Many facilities will take advantage of those waivers" because their infection prevention staff haven't been able to properly monitor patients for serious infections, wrote Kathleen McMullen and her co-authors in a commentary in the American Journal of Infection Control.

Controlling the spread of COVID-19 within hospitals, the authors wrote, took up most of infection prevention staffers' time.

Marian Hollingsworth, a San Diego-based patient safety advocate, said it's dangerous to relax regulatory oversight, especially during a pandemic. "I think they will know to get away with all kinds of things," Hollingsworth said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services put a long list of hospital safety requirements, including non-emergency inspections, on hold during the public health emergency declared in March. The state of emergency was extended on July 25, but hospitals had to start reporting infections as of June 30 unless they got waivers.

Some of the tactics used to control the spread of COVID-19, and staffing shortages exacerbated by the disease, may have played a role in the spread of infections, nurses and researchers say.

About 99,000 people die each year of infections they contract while hospitalized. It is one of the leading causes of preventable hospital deaths.

COVID-19 patients who already have weakened immune systems or develop them because of the virus can be more susceptible to bacterial infections, including deadly superbug infections that can't be treated with antibiotics, said infection control expert Lawrence Muscarella.

"Continuing to exercise proper infection control practices that prevent superbug infections in today’s healthcare settings is essential to public health," said Muscarella, who runs the blog Discussions in Infection Control and owns a Pennsylvania consulting company focused on healthcare safety.

Spikes in two types of infections at hospitals in New York, St. Louis

Hollingsworth has personal experience with patient safety. In 2018, her husband developed sepsis after surgery. Hollingsworth had seen a nurse put her unwashed hand on an incision after taking off her glove.

This week, her husband is having cancer surgery. She won't be allowed to be with him before surgery.

"I am told I can have 10 minutes with him after he gets out of surgery, so I hope it's in the room so I can clean it," she said. "The first thing I'll do is put on gloves and get those super-duper industrial wipes and wipe the bed railings, the call buttons, anything he would touch in there."

The authors of the journal article compared infection rates of two hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic to the previous 15 months.

Both facilities had increases in what are known as central line-associated bloodstream infections and catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Central lines are placed in veins to deliver medications; they're known to be paths for organisms that cause infections.

The hospitals — Mount Sinai Morningside in Manhattan and Christian Hospital and Northwest Healthcare in St. Louis — were identified in the article, but not connected by name to the infection numbers.

Bloodstream infections increased by 420% at the facility identified as "Hospital A" and 327% at "Hospital B." Urinary tract infections rose by 179% at Hospital A and 57% at Hospital B.

