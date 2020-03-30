COVID-19: S'pore confirms 35 new cases, including NCID porter, and 3 new clusters; total at 879

Shoppers wearing protective mask shop at a Skechers outlet on 28 March, 2020 here. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (30 March) announced 35 new COVID-19 cases and three new clusters in Singapore, taking the country’s total to 879.

The three new clusters are S11 Dormitory @ Punggol at 2 Seletar North Link, Wilby Residences at 25 Wilby Road and Hero’s at 69 Circular Road.

Of the 35 new cases, nine are imported and 26 are local transmissions with no recent travel history abroad.

The nine imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and South-East Asia.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 12 are linked to previous cases or clusters, while 14 are currently unlinked.

Among the new unlinked cases is no. 853, a 20-year-old Malaysian man who holds a Singapore work pass and had been in Malaysia from 16 to 17 March. He is employed as a porter at National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and had not gone to work after onset of symptoms.

He reported onset of symptoms on 28 March, and tested positive for the virus the next afternoon. He is currently warded in the NCID.

Separately, 16 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recovered and discharged patients to 228.

The city-state’s single-day high of 73 cases was reported last Wednesday.

More than 4k quarantined; 38k serving stay-home notices

As of Sunday noon, the MOH has identified 11,779 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 4,178 are currently quarantined, and 7,601 have completed their quarantine.

Last Wednesday, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament that 38,000 people in Singapore are currently serving the mandatory 14-day stay-home notices, with the figure expected to rise with more returning here.

Cases will similarly continue to rise, as some of around 200,000 overseas Singaporeans return home, said Health Minister and COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce co-chair Gan Kim Yong on the same day.

All Singapore residents and long-term pass holders returning from overseas apart from Hubei province must serve the 14-day stay-home notice, while those returning from Hubei must serve a 14-day quarantine. All short-term visitors are barred from entering or transiting via Singapore.

Wong, who is also the taskforce co-chair, had described Singapore’s situation as being in a “critical phase” in its fight against the virus and noted the possibility for the introduction of more drastic measures as cases continue to rise.

These would include the suspension of schools and closure of some workplaces, aside from those providing essential services.

Stricter measures to cap social gatherings

Stricter measures were announced last Tuesday to combat community transmission of the virus, including capping social gatherings to 10 people or less as well as closing all entertainment venues – including bars, clubs and cinemas – from 11.59pm last Thursday till end-April, or longer.

Patients who flout their five-day medical leave can face steep penalties such as a fine of up to $10,000, according to the MOH’s latest updates to the Infectious Diseases Act.

Anyone who flouts the 14-day stay-home notice by leaving the place of accommodation or residence they are serving the notice in will also be subjected to such penalties. Both those on five-day MC or stay-home notice must wear a mask if they have to leave their place of accommodation to seek emergency medical treatment.

Thee same penalties also apply to those who intentionally sit on a seat or stand in a queue less than one metre away from another person in public venues, from now till end-April.

The Singapore government will allocate over $48 billion to combat the “unprecedented” COVID-19 crisis, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Ministerial Statement delivered in Parliament last Thursday.

The sum is on top of the $6.4 billion Unity Budget announced by Heng in February that was meant to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic.

To date, there are close to 736,000 COVID-19 cases globally. Almost 35,000 have died from the virus, with the death tolls in Spain and Italy accounting for over half of the figure.

Italy is now the country with the highest number of fatalities, followed by Spain which surpassed China’s official count on Wednesday. At over 142,000 cases, the US has overtaken China for the largest number of patients globally, followed by Italy at over 97,000 cases and Spain at over 85,000.

