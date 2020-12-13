COVID-19 has slowed surgeries across Ontario. For some trans people that is particularly painful

When Niko Stratis transitioned, she was living in the Yukon and despite having no medical background, she had to help direct her treatment plan.

“My doctor didn’t know what being trans was,” she said. “So, I had to do a bunch of research and then bring documents into him.”

Stratis, a freelance writer, created a resource website for the territory with the help of a government grant, to help walk others through the experience of transitioning.

But now, Stratis has less control over what’s stalling her next step.

While gender-affirming surgeries and other elective surgeries are happening in Ontario, they are happening at a slower pace. As COVID-19 cases rise and there is increasing demand for ICU care, experts expect further delay for non-urgent surgeries.

While Stratis understands the impact of the pandemic, she also says she doesn’t think of gender-affirming surgery as elective.

The uncertainty and long postponement, Stratis says, has had a negative impact on her mental health and the gender dysphoria she deals with. “These are things I kind of am relying on to keep my mental health in check. That’s a really difficult thing for me to manage,” she said.

“I’m probably waiting upwards of three more years for things that will benefit me physically and mentally,” she said.

Alex Abramovich, a scientist at CAMH’s Institute for Mental Health Policy Research, agrees the access to gender-affirming procedures “have a major impact on the mental health and well-being of trans people,” noting that there has been research that links a lack of access to increased suicide risk.

“Those are things that I would describe as really life-saving therapies,” Abramovich said. “And now with COVID, I think it’s much harder to access those things,” including support groups and the ability to lean on community when things take a mental toll.

Abramovich was lead author on a study this year that assessed the “Health Conditions and Health Service Use Among Transgender Patients in Canada.” While data for the study was collected from 2012 to 2016, the findings are relevant to what we have come to know about COVID-19.

After months of contending with COVID-19, the risk factors the trans community faces during the pandemic have scarcely been considered.

Yet, there is overlap with Abramovich’s findings and those factors that can raise the risk of contracting COVID-19 and also lead to worse outcomes. The study found that trans people are more likely to live in lower-income neighbourhoods, are more likely to experience chronic health conditions and have significantly higher rates of mental health issues.

Another takeaway from the study was a need for health-care administrators to update categories for sex and gender, which often don’t reliably identify transgender patients. Updating categories would help to more easily identify health trends like these.

With regard to COVID-19, data is more widely collected on race, income and location but does not capture trans identity.

While the pandemic has limited access to gender-affirming surgery and highlighted other health impacts, in general, Ravyn Wngz says, access to health care has always been a challenge for trans people.

“There’s so many people asking me for the first time about health care ‘How has COVID changed health care for trans people?’ It hasn’t. It was difficult for us to access health care before (and) it’s difficult for us to access it now,” said Wngz, who is a steering member of Black Lives Matter Toronto, storyteller and two-spirit trans woman.

“Even in a country like Canada, where it’s called ‘free health care,’ it’s still difficult for us to be respected,” Wngz said. “A lot of trans people don’t actually go to the hospital when we’re sick. We go to our community centres, we go to our local prevention sites.”

Devan Nambiar is the program manager of Rainbow Health Ontario at Sherbourne Health which works to help health-care systems better serve the LGBTQ community. Rainbow Health runs 40 to 50 training sessions a year with various organizations, and provides resources and guidebooks on how to provide more inclusive care.

Nambiar identified numerous barriers faced by the LGBTQ community including implicit bias and intake forms that don’t allow people to identify their gender beyond the sexes male and female.

If someone has “experienced transphobia and challenges to basic care, it becomes very daunting to actually go see a health-care provider,” Nambiar said. But he has seen slow change and more inquiries about how to improve care in Ontario.

“It is slowly building, but of course, it’s not perfect, because things take … time to build up to the capacity to serve everyone’s needs,” Nambiar said.

Myles, a 20-year-old content creator and make up artist, started her transition in February, and for her, fortunately the pandemic has not halted the progress she was hoping to make with her hormone therapy, and she recognizes the privilege she has. “I’m still able to have that be a peace of mind,” she said.

She said the process has been smoother thanks to the doctor she found through a LGBTQ resource centre. “It keeps me very secure in how I feel about what I’m going through medically,” she said.

“It’s very important to have LGBT friendly doctors and trans-friendly doctors because we need the health-care system to be a safe space for trans people,” she said.

If you are thinking of suicide or know someone who is, there is help. Resources are available online at www.crisisservicescanada.ca or you can connect to the national suicide prevention helpline at 1-833-456-4566, or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.

Angelyn Francis is a Toronto-based reporter for the Star covering equity and inequality. Her reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach her via email: afrancis@thestar.ca

Angelyn Francis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star