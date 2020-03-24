COVID-19: Singapore residents returning from UK, US must stay in designated hotel facilities to serve 14-day SHN

A security officer at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 seen wearing a face mask on 6 February 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Singapore residents who are returning from the UK and the US must stay in dedicated hotel facilities to serve their 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) from Wednesday (25 March) at 2359 hours, the multi-ministry taskforce on the coronavirus pandemic said at a media conference on Tuesday (24 March).

The UK and the US account for the largest share of imported cases in Singapore so far, the taskforce said. It expects more Singapore residents, including many Singapore students, to return from the UK and the US over the coming weeks in response to lockdowns in these countries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the taskforce, about 1,200 residents return to Singapore from the UK and the US every day.

The authorities will work with hotel operators to provide dedicated facilities for the returnees to serve their 14-day SHN. Transportation will be arranged to send the returnees from the airport to the hotels. The returnees will have individual rooms and toilets and will be provided all their meals so they may avoid physical contact with others. The SHN will be strictly enforced in order to reduce the risk of community transmission from imported cases.

All returnees from the UK and the US who are still serving their SHN in their homes may apply to stay in the dedicated facilities. They can contact SHN helpline at 6812-555 for more information.

As of Tuesday, Singapore confirmed 49 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 558. 17 remain in the intensive care unit while two have died.