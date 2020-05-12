COVID-19: Singapore reports preliminary 884 new cases

Customers queue up to have their haircut outside a hairdressing salon as they reopen for business amid the outbreak here on 12 May, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 884 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Tuesday (12 May) noon, bringing the total to 24,671.

The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, said the ministry. Three are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

More details will be released when MOH’s daily press release is issued on Tuesday evening.

More than 50 clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Tuas View Dormitory and Sungei Tengah Lodge.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Over 3,200 patients discharged in total

With the additional 504 patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, a total of 3,225 here have fully recovered from the infection, said the ministry on Monday.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Apart from 21 who have passed away due to COVID-19 complications, seven patients who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH, who added that the practice is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

In 2018, 86 male foreign workers aged 25 to 59 passed away due to heart disease in Singapore.

As of 4 May, the ministry has conducted 175,604 swab tests, of which 123,525 were done on unique individuals.

This translates to about 30,800 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and around 21,600 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

