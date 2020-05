COVID-19: S'pore reports 448 new cases; 13 S'poreans/PRs including family cluster linked to dorm

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 448 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Thursday (21 May) noon, bringing the total to 29,812.

Of them, the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories, said the ministry.

A total of 13 cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents – of them, seven were picked up from the MOH’s active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and preschool staff, and four are part of a family cluster linked to a dormitory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other two cases,” the ministry said.

It added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge and Tuas View Dormitory.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Some 20,000 infected foreign workers are expected to be discharged by end-May, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong at a press conference last Tuesday.

This story will be updated later.

MOH’S STATEMENT IN FULL

JUST IN: S'pore reports 448 new COVID-19 cases; 13 S'poreans/PRs including family cluster linked to dorm https://t.co/QlClnRFTP8 pic.twitter.com/0P41a07K8A — Yahoo Singapore (@YahooSG) May 21, 2020

Over 11,200 discharged in total

With 842 more cases of COVID-19 infection discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, a total of 11,207 cases here have fully recovered from the infection, said the ministry on Wednesday.

Story continues

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 11 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Apart from 22 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and two whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

It had also noted that 86 male foreign workers aged 25 to 59 died due to heart disease in Singapore in 2018.

As of 18 May, the ministry has conducted 294,414 swab tests, of which 191,260 were done on unique individuals.

This translates to around 51,600 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 33,500 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

COVID-19: Singapore to exit circuit breaker period, resume activities over 3 phases

COVID-19: Heng Swee Keat to announce more help for businesses, individuals on 26 May

Ang Mo Kio Town Council case: prosecution seek longer jail sentences

National Day parade will be held 'as long as there is a Singapore', says NDP ExCo chair